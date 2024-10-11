Titans Get Major Injury News on Colts QB
The Tennessee Titans are set to face off against the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts in Week 6 NFL action. One major question leading up to the game has been the status of Colts' starting quarterback Anthony Richardson.
After missing last week's game, it sure sounds like the Titans will be facing Richardson this week.
As shared by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Richardson was a full participant in Thursday's practice. That is a major sign that he will be back in the starting lineup against Tennessee.
If Richardson isn't able to go, Indianapolis will start veteran quarterback Joe Flacco under center. However, it sounds as if the former No. 4 overall pick will get the start.
Of course, this is a matchup of two second-year quarterbacks who have struggled to begin their second seasons. Assuming Will Levis ends up playing, it will be an interesting matchup to watch.
Both quarterbacks are in need of a big game and both teams badly need wins to keep pace in the AFC playoff race.
So far this season, Richardson has completed just 50.6 percent of his pass attempts for 654 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also picked up 141 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
In comparison, Levis has completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 604 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has chipped in with 91 rushing yards.
Looking at the two young signal callers, Levis has had the better season. That could be a bit of encouragement to a Titans' fan base that has grown very frustrated with Levis.
Hopefully, Levis will be able to come out and put up a big game to outplay Richardson. Tennessee needs to see a big game from their young quarterback.
All of that being said, it sounds like the Colts will have Richardson back on Sunday and the Titans will need to game plan for his big arm and ability to make plays on the ground.
