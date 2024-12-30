Titans Make Another QB Change
The Tennessee Titans have one more game in the regular season against the Houston Texans in Week 18, and they are set to make another quarterback change.
After starting Mason Rudolph for the past two games over Will Levis, team reporter Jim Wyatt says that coach Brian Callahan will play both quarterbacks in the season finale.
The move will give both quarterbacks one last chance to impress the Titans before the offseason, and each of them could use the opportunity.
Rudolph is a free agent at the end of the season, and this could very well be his last game with the Titans. The team has appreciated his efforts and have rewarded him with some opportunities down the stretch of the season, even at the expense of Levis, who was drafted to be the quarterback of the future for the franchise.
Levis will dust the cobwebs and get one more opportunity to prove that he deserves to be considered for the Titans starting job in 2025. With the Titans in position to draft either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, this game could be the final nail in Levis' coffin or the last gasp that he needs to get back on Tennessee's good side.
