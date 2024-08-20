Titans Make Change at LB
The Tennessee Titans linebacker room continues to take shape.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans have signed former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Mikel Jones. In a corresponding move, the team has officially placed linebacker Garret Wallow on injured reserve.
Jones, 23, went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Syracuse, where he was a team captain in his final season with the program. He signed with the Chargers shortly after the draft but was cut ahead of the team's 53-man roster finalization. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys practice squad in October, but only had a cup of coffee with them as he was cut 20 days after he agreed to terms without playing in a single game.
During the offseason, Jones signed with the DC Defenders in the UFL in hopes of boosting his stock and chances to sign with an NFL team for the 2024 campaign. However, he didn't record any stats.
His youth and production at Syracuse (301 career tackles, 24 tackles for a loss, 9.5 sacks, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries) show that he is capable of making plays. Now, the Titans are giving him a chance to show that he can do it at the next level.
Though the Titans really need some linebacker help, his late arrival will make it difficult for him to make the 53-man roster for Tennessee. The likelihood is that this upcoming week is a chance for Jones to audition to potentially be part of the practice squad at the beginning of the season.
The Titans currently have Kenneth Murray Jr., Jack Gibbens, Chance Campbell, Otis Reese IV, Cedric Gray, Luke Gifford, James Williams and JoJo Domann ahead of him on the depth chart.
Jones will have a chance to possibly make his Titans debut on Sunday in the preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.
