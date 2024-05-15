Titans Make Several Scouting Changes
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans are hiring a new director of scouting.
According to Neil Stratton of Inside The League, the Titans have hired A.J. Highsmith, former national scout for the Buffalo Bills, as their new director of scouting. Highsmith previously worked for the San Francisco 49ers, where he worked alongside Tennesse Titans general manager Ran Carthon. In his new role, he is expected to handle both college and pro scouting duties. Highsmith is the son of New England Patriots executive Alonzo Highsmith.
Highsmith spent five seasons as a scout with the Bills, progressing from an area scout to a national scout. According to Stratton, Keenan Agnew, the son of Lions assistant General Manager Ray Agnew, will join the Titans as a scouting assistant.
As Carthon continues to change staff, the team's pro scouting department is seeing some shifts. Brandon Taylor, a pro scout for the past six years, is, according to Paul Kuharsky, moving to the college scouting department, a move that could bring fresh insights to the team's recruitment strategy. Additionally, Tom Roth, who has been an area scout for Tennessee, is leaving the organization to take up an undisclosed role with the Detroit Lions, according to Stratton, marking another change in the team's scouting lineup.
Stratton also reported that the Titans are hiring Sam Summerville in a national scouting Role. Summerville previously worked for the Chicago Bears.
