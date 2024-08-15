Titans DT Out for Season After Bicep Tear
The Tennessee Titans' injury woes continue as it was announced that backup defensive tackle Marlon Davidson will likely be out for the entire upcoming season with a bicep tear.
Last week against the San Fransisco 49ers, Davidson totaled 3 tackles in the game.
Davidson was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons, where he would spend two seasons and racked up 21 total tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery, but also an interception.
After not necessarily living up to the expectations of a 2nd round pick, the Falcons released him. He signed on the 49ers practice squad before being released, then mad ehis way to Tennessee's practice squad. He made the roster and signed a one-year deal.
With the Titans last season he played in 5 games getting 10 total tackles and a sack. The team brought him back on May 6th and he's performed well through training camp.
Davidson is still a young player recently turning 26, and an opportunity to develop under 2x Pro-Bowl and All-Pro 2nd team defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons is certainly something the Titans are hoping for.
While Davidson had un-impressive stats thus far in his career, and isn't a starter for the Titans, depth is always a good thing, especially because edge Arden Key will miss the first 6 games of the season on suspension.
The Titans could certainly use a guy like former defensive lineman Teair Tart, who was recently released by the Miami Dolphins and then signed by the Los Angeles Chargers
