One Ruled Out With Injury After All

NASHVILLE – It was nice while it lasted.

The Tennessee Titans had one day to bask in the notion that every player on their active roster would be available for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

That changed Saturday when defensive lineman Larrell Murchison was downgraded to “out” because of a knee injury. The 2020 fifth-round pick will miss his third straight game because of the issue. He also spent three weeks on injured reserve early in the season with an elbow injury.

Murchison initially was listed as “questionable” after he sat out Friday’s practice. He had been a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday. Only one other player, outside linebacker Derick Roberson, was listed as “questionable.”

No one was ruled out, which was a first for Tennessee this season. Now, that has changed.

Murchison has appeared in 10 games this season, the same number he played in 2020. He has set a career-high with seven tackles and registered the first quarterback pressure of his career. He also has one tackle for a loss, the same number as last season.

He had two tackles against Houston on Nov. 21, which made it the second multi-tackle game of his career.

With him sidelined the last two weeks, rookie Naquan Jones and veteran Kyle Peko have been regulars in the rotation on the defensive front. Teair Tart played sparingly last week after having missed five of the previous seven contests with an ankle injury.