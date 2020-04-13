Nashville Mayor Enlists Vrabel for Pep Talk

NASHVILLE – Mayor John Cooper enlisted Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel to encourage citizens to stick to the social distancing game plan.

Vrabel offered remarks at the beginning of the city’s daily COVID-19 press briefing and drew a parallel between the Titans’ run to the playoffs – and eventually the AFC Championship game – and the continuing efforts to slow the spread of the pandemic locally.

“As in everything, especially with the Tennessee Titans’ football season last year, it’s not necessarily how you start, but how you finish,” Vrabel said. “We can’t allow all our great efforts as a community and leadership to stop because we’re halfway home or we’re close to halftime. We have to make sure that we have the resolve to stay positive, to follow the guidelines, to finish and to have the resolve to see this thing through.”

The Titans, of course, won seven of their final 10 regular season games after a 2-4 start and secured the final AFC playoff spot last season. Then they won road games against New England and Baltimore in the playoffs before the run ended with a loss to Kansas City, one game shy of the Super Bowl.

As of Monday morning, Nashville reported 1,385 cases of the coronavirus, 1,081 of which were active. There have been 13 deaths.

Mayor Cooper announced a “safer at home” order for Nashville on March 22. Dr. Alex Jahangir, of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, said Monday the city’s efforts to flatten the curve have been effective and stressed that they need to continue.

“Help one another,” Vrabel said. “Help your neighbor. Help those people who are less fortunate. Spend more time worrying about somebody else than you do yourself because I can promise you there’s are a lot of people who have it worse off than what you or I do.”