AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Can Vrabel Do Enough To Be Coach of The Year?

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Odds are that the Tennessee Titans can’t win enough games in 2020 for Mike Vrabel to be named NFL Coach of the Year.

As he prepares for his third season, though, the odds on the Titans’ head man actually collecting that honor are not bad.

FanDuel this week listed Vrabel as a 20-1 shot. Two others – San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan and Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski – offer the same potential payoff. Just six coaches led by New England’s Bill Belichick and Dallas’ Mike McCarthy at 12-1 are considered better bets.

Since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger 24 of the 32 NFL franchises have had a Coach of the Year winner. The Titans/Oilers are one of the eight that have not.

There are two significant factors that will work against Vrabel in his bid to break into that club this season.

One is that voters tend to favor newcomers who make an immediate impact on their teams, particularly those that deliver division titles.

“It’s important to note that four out of the last 10 Coach of the Year awards have gone to first-year head coaches and eight of the last 10 have gone to coaches who have won the division,” Frankie Taddeo, SI fantasy and gambling analyst, said.

The Titans are the co-favorites to win the AFC South but after four straight 9-7 seasons and a runner-up finish in 2019, it would take a significant jump for Vrabel to catch the attention of voters. Six of the last eight winners had teams with losing records the previous season and five delivered an improvement of seven victories or more.

Baltimore’s John Harbaugh went against the trends last season when he was named Coach of the Year after his Ravens improved from 10-6 in 2018 to 14-2 in 2019. He also won in 2011, when his Ravens had an identical record as the previous year (12-4).

In between Harbaugh’s two wins, the average increase in victories authored by the seven winners was 6.6.

If that is the standard, the Titans would need to win at least 15 games – or go undefeated – for Vrabel to get the nod. Many others will have a much easier path.

“The only coach that really checks both of those boxes this year is Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys,” Taddeo said. “… He has a significant opportunity to improve up an 8-8 campaign last season for the Cowboys, and I actually think there’s a solid chance that they’re the favorites to win the NFC East.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Every NFL Team's Schedule

David Boclair

Steve Underwood's Farewell Remarks

The Titans President/CEO announced his retirement Friday after more than four decades with the franchise.

David Boclair

Titans Name New President/CEO

Burke Nihill promoted to replace the retiring Steve Underwood, who will remain an adviser to the franchise

David Boclair

Ten Observations on the Titans' 2020 Schedule

The unique slate includes a stay-at-home October, a familiar Week 5 matchup and a first visit to a new stadium.

David Boclair

Key Dates in the 2020 Schedule

David Boclair

Titans Scheduled for Prime Time Trifecta

NFL's 2020 schedule includes Thursday, Sunday and Monday night games for Tennessee.

David Boclair

The 2020 Tennessee Titans Schedule

This is the course Mike Vrabel's team will navigate in pursuit of. a second straight NFL playoff appearance.

David Boclair

Titans Take Three Undrafted Players From One School

Arizona State wide receiver, tight end, linebacker among Tennessee's 14 post-draft additions

David Boclair

Tannehill Opens Doors to Teammate

Quarterback allows center Ben Jones, whose home has been without electricity for days, to move in temporarily

David Boclair

Re-Opening Team Facilities

David Boclair