Report: Vrabel Renews Call for Consistency in League-Wide Email

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

As a member of the NFL's competition committee, he wants officials to have a universal view of the rules and how they are applied.

Mike Vrabel does not care how many words a picture is worth. He stuck with words.

The Tennessee Titans head coach sent an email to all of the NFL’s head coaches and general managers this week that spoke volumes about his feelings on the current state of officiating in the league.

ESPN reported Sunday that Vrabel let loose in a reply to everyone who was included on the latest weekly officiating email, which includes an examination and explanation of notable and/or controversial calls from the previous weekend’s games. A particular source of consternation for many in Week 5 were roughing the passer calls against the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs.

Vrabel’s response, via ESPN:

"I appreciate the time and energy that goes into these videos, but I suggest we devote every minute of our officiating departments' time ensuring our officiating crews are as well trained in the clarifications we worked to create in the off season and that each crew is as consistent as possible. Thank you."

Vrabel is one of four current head coaches on the NFL competition committee, which annually reviews issues related to game play and possible alterations to the rules. Any rules changes the committee proposes must be approved by the owners (a 75 percent majority if required for passage).

This season he has been outspoken against the idea of “points of emphasis,” a seemingly annual occurrence in which officials pay particular attention to rules – or aspects of rules – that already are on the books.

“We like to emphasize the rules, and not just specific ones so that if human nature says, ‘Well, if the league wants us to emphasize this, maybe we should call it more,’” Vrabel said during training camp. “That's not what I want as a head coach.

“As somebody that's been on the competition committee, I think we should have some clarification on what offensive holding is and where we want to call it so that you can start to build some consistency between each crew. Week in and week out, I think that's the most important thing.

Through five games, the Titans have been penalized 37 times (six others were declined) for 331 yards. That is the highest number of penalties and second-highest number of yards through five games in the five seasons since Vrabel became head coach.

Coincidentally, offensive holding has been the most commonly called infraction (10 times), followed by false stars (seven) and defensive pass interference, face mask and illegal use of hands (three each).

