Vrabel Can't Get Voted Into Patriots Hall of Fame

Mike Vrabel’s wait to join the Patriots Hall of Fame continues.

For the fifth straight year, the Tennessee Titans coach was named a finalist and for the fifth straight year, someone else was chosen for inclusion by a fan vote. This time it was former defensive lineman Richard Seymour, who on Monday was named the 2020 inductee.

Vrabel, a linebacker, and Seymour were teammates in New England for eight seasons (2001-08). Seymour made five Pro Bowl appearances and was a three-time All-Pro during that stretch. Vrabel made the Pro Bowl and was an All-Pro once, in 2007. Together they were part of three Super Bowl wins.

This year’s other finalist, as determined by a 27-person nomination committee, was coach Bill Parcells.

Each year, fans select one of the finalists to be enshrined. Vrabel previously lost out to running back Kevin Faulk (2016), cornerback Raymond Clayborn (2017), tackle Matt Light (2018), and safety Rodney Harrison (2019). Vrabel played with all of them except Clayborn.

Seymour will become the 30th member of the Patriots Hall of Fame when he is formally inducted at a date to be determined.

As a player for the Patriots from 2001-08, he was a part of three Super Bowl wins in four years (2001, 2003, 2004) and registered 48 sacks, which ranks in the team’s all-time top 10. In 2006, he was a team captain when New England set a franchise record for the fewest points allowed in a season (237).

New England won 76 percent of the games Vrabel played (95 out of 125) during his time with that franchise.

As Titans head coach, Vrabel is 2-0 against New England with a 20-13 victory in the 2019 wild card round of the playoffs and a 34-10 rout during the 2018 regular season.