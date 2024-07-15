Titans Mourn Loss of Longtime Gameday Worker
The Tennessee Titans announced on Monday afternoon via X that Titans community member and longtime game day assistant, David Thompson had passed away.
"The Tennessee Titans mourn the loss of David Thompson, beloved community member, longtime Titans game day assistant, and father of Titans Senior Equipment Manager, Matt Thompson. Our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones," the Titans wrote on social media.
Thompson is also the father of current Titans Senior Equipment Manager, Matt Thompson.
Matt and the rest of the Titans equipment staff was named the Whitey Zimmerman Award winners for the 2023-2024 season, being recognized as the best equipment staff in the league. This was the first time that the Tennessee Titans organization has been recognized with the award.
Titans OnSI sends their condolences to Thompson's family and loved ones as they deal with their loss.
The Titans will begin training camp next week and head into the regular season with a new head coach and plenty of optimism after a strong offseason. Behind Will Levis and names like DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard, the team holds high expectations for themselves.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!