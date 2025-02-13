Titans Must Settle Critical Debate
The Tennessee Titans need a quarterback, but one may argue that the biggest position of need for the team this offseason is somewhere else.
The Titans struggled mightily on the offensive line in 2024, especially at the right tackle spot, shuffling players in and out of the lineup on the weekly basis to no avail.
ESPN insider Turron Davenport urges the Titans to find a long-term solution at the position this offseason.
"The right side of the offensive line was a serious problem for the Titans this past season," Davenport writes.
"They tried a rotation of Nicholas Petit-Frere, Jaelyn Duncan, John Ojukwu, and Leroy Watson IV at the position. Collectively, Tennessee's right tackles allowed 29 sacks, the most among all teams this past season. Petit-Frere played 65.2% of the snaps and was credited with 14 sacks allowed."
The Titans faced problems at the position all last season and coach Brian Callahan expressed frustration regarding the lack of improvement and clarity from the right tackles on the roster.
"We need to get a right tackle," Callahan said via Davenport.
"I would say you're probably going to for sure see a new right tackle in some shape or form, you might see a few. We are going to have to add more players up front ... from right guard and right tackle. We're going to have to find ways to keep improving."
A quarterback can only do so much behind an offensive line that struggles to protect him, so the Titans need to find a way to strengthen their depth at the position and hope someone in free agency can provide what Callahan is asking for.
The Titans could find their next right tackle at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis later this month.
