Titans Name LB Captain vs. Jets
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their home opener at Nissan Stadium against the New York Jets, and they'll have a new captain leading the team into battle.
Coach Brian Callahan announced that veteran linebacker Harold Landry III would be named team captain for this week's game against the Jets.
"It's a huge honor," Landry said via Titans insider Paul Kuharsky. "I'm blessed to be around such great teammates and I appreciate it."
Landry, 28, is in his seventh season with the Titans after being chosen as a second-round pick by the team in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's the longest-tenured member of the roster, making him a capable and qualified candidate for this weekend's captaincy.
Landry recorded six tackles and a sack in the Titans' season opener against the Chicago Bears, which means he's already off to a strong start on his 2024 campaign, and he'll look to add to those totals against the Jets.
Landry has faced the Jets twice during his career with the Titans. He played against them in his rookie year, and the Titans grabbed a 26-22 victory. A rematch came in 2021, but the Jets evened the score as they won 27-24.
Landry could also view this weekend as possibly the final opportunity to get a sack on future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Landry has faced off against Rodgers only once throughout his career, and that came in 2020 at Lambeau Field when he was with the Green Bay Packers. Though Landry finished the game with eight tackles, he couldn't get to Rodgers in time.
Maybe he'll get to double his season sack total by getting to Rodgers in Week 2, but Landry is probably more focused on getting the Titans their first win of the season.
