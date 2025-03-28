Titans Named Fit for Top NFL Draft WR
The Tennessee Titans appear to be taking a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but in order for him to be successful, he will need a village around him.
The Titans already helped their prospective rookie quarterback out by adding some key pieces to the offensive line in free agency: Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler. The next step for Tennessee is getting a wide receiver, and there might be one available when the Titans get back on the clock at No. 35.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport believes that Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III could be a strong fit for Tennessee's offense.
"Were Missouri’s Luther Burden III a bit bigger or more versatile, he’d be a lock as a first-round pick and have a shot to be the first pure wide receiver drafted — because the 5’11”. 205-pounder is arguably the most explosive prospect at his position in 2025," Davenport writes.
"Burden’s fit in Tennessee is admittedly reliant on what the team does to address the gaping hole at quarterback. But if the Titans do the smart thing and draft Miami's Cam Ward first overall, he and Burden could combine to be Tennessee’s best pitch-catch duo in several years."
If Burden were to come to Tennessee, he would likely be the team's No. 2 receiver behind Calvin Ridley, who caught for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns in the first season of his five-year deal that he signed in March 2024.
Burden would have a chance to grow into a larger role as team moved on, but with him and likely Cam Ward coming together in Tennessee, the pair would have the opportunity to develop a strong chemistry, which would give the Titans a dynamic duo moving forward.
