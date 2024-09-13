Titans Named Landing Spot for Arizona Star WR
The Tennessee Titans are aiming to build the league's best offense, and they could be able to add to that with a high pick in next year's NFL Draft.
Bleacher Report draft analyst Brett Sobleski curated a mock draft and has the Titans taking Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
"McMillan blew the doors off the season's opening weekend when he caught 10 passes for 304 yards and four scores," Sobleski writes. "To be fair, the wide receiver followed up that sensational effort with a two-catch performance against Northern Arizona. However, his current standing isn't about one eye-popping performance. McMillan is a 6'5" target with strong hands, as well the ability to body defenders, make dynamic catches and create after the catch."
The Titans don't have a weakness at the receiver spot, making some upgrades during the offseason. However, Sobleski feels that the Titans will want to add some youth to the position group.
"The Titans will reach a point next offseason where DeAndre Hopkins and Tyler Boyd are free agents. They'll need another top target to join Calvin Ridley. McMillan would give head coach/offensive play-caller Brian Callahan a version of Tee Higgins in Tennessee," Sobleski writes.
McMillan could be one of the country's best receivers this year, and he can instantly change any offense in the NFL when he's selected with one of the first few picks in the draft.
Depending on if there are other players at positions with bigger needs, the Titans could look to give quarterback Will Levis his true top wideout in McMillan, and that would force opposing defensive coordinators to rethink their strategies when playing against Tennessee.
There are other top receivers like Missouri's Luther Burden III and Colorado's Travis Hunter, but McMillan's size and game-changing abilities make him arguably the best wideout in the upcoming draft class.
