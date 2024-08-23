Titans Nearing Decision at RT
The Tennessee Titans are nearing the end of training camp, but one position battle has still yet to be decided.
The Titans must figure out whether Nicholas Petit-Frere or Jaelyn Duncan will win the starting right tackle job.
Bleacher Report writer Maurice Moton believes Petit-Frere is in pole position going into the final lap.
"Petit-Frere struggled through his 2022 rookie campaign. Last season, he only appeared in three outings because the league suspended him for violating the gambling policy and due to injury," Moton writes. "The Titans activated Petit-Frere off the physically unable to perform list in the first week of August. Perhaps he knocks off the rust to reclaim the starting right tackle spot, but his absence opens the door for Duncan to win the job."
While Petit-Frere started training camp on the sidelines, he has remained atop the depth chart at right tackle for all three of the Titans' preseason games, and he's looked like the top candidate for the job. However, Duncan hasn't knocked himself out of the race.
The Titans are expected to roll out with the starting lineup for "a few series" in Sunday's preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints, so whoever starts the game at right tackle will likely be the favorite. However, games only tell half of the story. Practice is where the real moves appear to be made, which means it can go in either direction.
And while winning the starting job will be an accomplishment for Petit-Frere or Duncan, it only represents how the team feels at that moment in time. The Titans can very easily swap players during the season, so whoever wins the job for Week 1 will have to fight to keep the job throughout the season as well.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!