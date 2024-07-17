Titans Nearly Landed Former Bears WR
The Tennessee Titans were busy during free agency at the wide receiver position, signing Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to join DeAndre Hopkins, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Treylon Burks.
However, they were also potentially looking to add another veteran wide receiver in Equanimeous St. Brown, who was with the Chicago Bears last season.
“I talked to a few teams, the Giants, Chargers, and Titans,” St. Brown said on his podcast with his brother Amon-Ra. “I felt like the Saints were the best fit for me. I’m glad I went there [to New Orleans]. I’ve already spent the offseason there. OTA's were great."
St. Brown, 27, spent his first three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He then spent two seasons with the Bears and was a division rival against his brother Amon-Ra, who plays for the Detroit Lions. But now, the older St. Brown brother is heading to the NFC South to join the Saints, who are led by veteran Derek Carr at the quarterback position.
St. Brown would have had a chance to be a secondary target for Will Levis in the new-look Titans offense, but he may not have had as much of an impact as Ridley will. St. Brown signed with the Saints in April, but as a 6-5 receiver, he projects to spend most of his time on the outside. That could have allowed Ridley to play more inside in the slot, but now he'll likely play a little bit of both. Boyd was signed after the draft, and he'll likely mix in and out with Ridley in the slot and on the outside.
Ultimately, the Titans will be okay without St. Brown, but it would have been interesting to see Levis throw deep balls to him with Hopkins and Ridley also heading down field. St. Brown could have found his fresh start in Tennessee after making just five grabs with the Bears in 2023. But now, he'll hope to have that bounce back year in the bayou.
