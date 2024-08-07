Titans Nearly Landed Hall of Famer Devin Hester
When legendary kick returner Devin Hester comes to mind, people think of the Chicago Bears. But he was almost a part of the Tennessee Titans.
During his 12-year NFL career, Hester achieved five kick return touchdowns, 14 punt return touchdowns, and one touchdown on a returned missed field goal. This totals 20 return touchdowns, the most in NFL history.
After being nominated to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the NFL released Hester’s documentary, “Road to Canton”. In the documentary, Hester talks about draft night where he almost became a Tennessee Titan.
"The Tennessee Titans called me during he draft and pretty much told me I was their draft pick," said Hester. "The last five seconds on the clock, the phone went silent and they were like 'Hey, Devin, sorry man we're going to go in another direction."
"20 minutes later, the Bears ended up picking me up and drafting me and it worked out for me for the best."
At the last moment, the Titans decided against selecting Hester with the number 45 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. Instead, Tennessee chose USC running back LenDale White.
The Chicago Bears were able to draft Hester with pick 57.
In its franchise history, the Titans never have had an all-time kick returner. You would have to go back to the Houston Oilers’ days with Billy Johnson to find a great return man. With that said, Johnson still only totaled less than half of Hester’s touchdowns in punt/kick returns.
While it is no guarantee the Hester would have had the same success with the Titans, but it is a cool “what-if” scenario for a legendary player.
