Titans Need to Take This Approach at QB
The Tennessee Titans are weighing their options on what to do with the quarterback position for the upcoming season.
The Titans could draft Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, or they could sign someone in free agency, which is what Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox suggests to do by bringing Sam Darnold on board from the Minnesota Vikings.
"If Tennessee's ineptitude was also rewarded with the top pick in a free-agent draft, the franchise could make its draft decision a lot easier by grabbing Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold," Knox writes.
"Darnold had a disappointing end to his 2024 campaign, but he was a Pro Bowler, helped deliver 14 wins and will only turn 28 in June. He isn't the top player on Bleacher Report's free-agent big board, but he's the top signal-caller and would help fill a massive void in Tennessee's offense."
"Selecting Darnold to open free agency would clear the way for the Titans to draft a high-end positional prospect like Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter, Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham or Penn State pass-rusher Abdul Carter first overall in April," Knox continued.
"Now, this is a proverbial double dip that the Titans may actually be able to make this offseason. Tennessee has more available cap space than most and could afford Darnold's four-year, $160.5 million projected market value."
It may not be in the Titans' best financial interest to bring on Darnold with a long-term deal after he is just one season removed from being a backup. However, if he plays like he did last season for the Vikings, the Titans will be handsomely rewarded.
The Titans might not be able to replicate Darnold's incredible 2024 campaign since Justin Jefferson isn't in the offense, but if they feel like he is the best option for the team, they have to be prepared to pay up.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!