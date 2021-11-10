Wednesday Injury Report: Lots of Names, Little Worry

If the NFL injury report was an accurate indicator of what was to come, the Tennessee Titans’ record would be nowhere near what it is (7-2). The same for their place in the playoff race (first in the AFC).

Seemingly every week, the Titans have more players dealing with health issues than their opponent.

This week will be no different. Tennessee had 15 players listed – more than half did not practice – Wednesday, when the first injury report was released ahead of their matchup Sunday with the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium. The group includes notable names such as defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, outside linebackers Bud Dupree and Harold Landry, wide receiver A.J. Brown and tackle Taylor Lewan.

The Saints had seven players listed, one for rest.

The Titans routinely have found ways to overcome their injuries, as they did Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams when they did not have two offensive linemen, had a fourth different starting cornerback in five weeks and other issues. That did not even include running back Derrick Henry, who went on injured reserve.

"Any time you are missing guys it is tough," quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. "Whether that be an offensive lineman, a receiver, a running back, but we have had that next man up mentality since we got here. I am proud of the guys who have stepped in for us. ... It is tough whenever you lose anybody, but I believe in the guys that we have stepping in there. Hopefully not, but there are chances that situations will come up again and we have to trust the guys that go in there."

The good news at the start of this week is that right guard Nate Davis, who did not play against the Rams because of a concussion, was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Of course, he was the only one of the 15 who was full go.

The complete Titans-Saints injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: FB Tory Carter (hip), S Dane Cruikshank (knee), OLB Bud Dupree (knee), CB Chris Jackson (foot), OLB Harold Landry (hamstring), ILB David Long (hamstring), CB Greg Mabin (ankle) and DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle). Limited participation: WR A.J. Brown (knee), ILB Nick Dzubnar (knee), ILB Rashaan Evans (ankle), T Kendall Lamm (back), T Taylor Lewan (knee) and DL Teair Tart (groin). Full participation: G Nate Davis (concussion).

NEW ORLEANS

Did not practice: S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot), DE Payton Turner (shoulder), RB Alvin Kamara (knee) and T Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder). Limited participation: WR Ty Montgomery (hamstring), DE Carl Granderson (shoulder) and T Ryan Ramczyk (not injury related-rest).