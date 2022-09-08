Skip to main content

Thursday Injury Report: Titans Add One, Downgrade Another

Ola Adeniyi's neck injury adds to the issues at a position where Mike Vrabel's defense already has lost one of its best players for the season.

NASHVILLE – Ola Adeniyi is one of the players who should get more playing time on the Tennessee Titans’ defense because of Harold Landry’s season-ending knee injury. Of course, he has to be healthy enough to do so.

Adeniyi was added to the official NFL injury report Thursday with a neck injury. The Titans listed him as a limited participant, and his status will be evaluated over the next couple of days.

He was the only addition for the Titans or their opponent, the New York Giants. The only other change was that inside linebacker Chance Campbell was listed as a non-participant after having been a limited participant on Wednesday.

Adeniyi is a fifth-year veteran is in his second season with Tennessee. Signed in 2021 as a core special teams player, he showed some pass rush skills with two and a half sacks in the first three games last season while Bud Dupree tried to play through his rehabilitation from reconstructive knee surgery.

He did not record any more sacks but finished with 20 quarterback pressures, which was fourth on the team. He also set a career-high with 10 special teams tackles (tied for third on the team).

“He brings a physical presence,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “… He carved out a role for himself on defense and really helped us at times last year. I would anticipate that continuing to happen but not losing sight of what really his bread and butter is. That was special teams and being a physical presence who puts a lot into it.”

Without Landry, the Titans have four outside linebackers on their active roster – Adeniyi, Bud Dupree, Rashad Weaver and Derrek Tuszka, who was claimed off waivers when Landry went down. They also have undrafted rookie David Anenih on the practice squad.

The complete Titans-Giants injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: Chance Campbell, ILB (knee), Lonnie Johnson, DB (groin) and Elijah Molden, DB (groin). Limited participation: Ola Adeniyi, OLB (neck) and Jamarco Jones, OL (tricep).

NEW YORK

Did not practice: none. Limited participation: Dane Belton, DB (clavicle), Azeez Ojulari, OLB (calf), Sterling Shehard, WR (Achilles) and Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB (knee). 

