Wednesday Injury Report: Double Trouble at DB

NASHVILLE – Mike Vrabel sounded an optimistic note about the overall health of the Tennessee Titans on Monday.

“We are healthier now,” Vrabel said as compared to the run-up to last season’s opener. “We'll see, this is just the first week. We kind of see who is there and then make decisions on the 48-man roster as we work through the week.”

In terms of the official NFL injury report, the first of which was released Wednesday, Vrabel’s assessment actually was inaccurate.

Four Titans players, three of them on defense, were listed and two of them – defensive backs Elijah Molden and Lonnie Johnson Jr. – did not take part in the day’s workout because of groin issues. That is worse, albeit not my much, than last season’s first injury report.

Molden struggled to get and stay healthy throughout training camp and figures to have the most difficulty getting ready to play Sunday against the New York Giants. Johnson, a mid-camp waiver-wire addition, sustained a shoulder injury in the preseason finale against the Arizona, but now has trouble with a leg.

A year ago, one player (A.J. Brown) did not practice on the Wednesday before the opener while two others (David Long and Chris Jackson) were limited participants. By the end of the week, Long had been ruled out for the contest and two others were added to the injury report, including kicker Sam Ficken, who was placed on injured reserve a day later.

The complete Titans-Giants injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: Lonnie Johnson, DB (groin) and Elijah Molden, DB (groin). Limited participation: Chance Campbell, ILB (knee) and Jamarco Jones, OL (tricep).

NEW YORK

Did not practice: none. Limited participation: Dane Belton, DB (clavicle), Azeez Ojulari, OLB (calf), Sterling Shehard, WR (Achilles) and Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB (knee).