Skip to main content

Wednesday Injury Report: Double Trouble at DB

Cornerback Elijah Molden and safety Lonnie Johnson were the only ones who did not practice as preparations for the New York Giants got underway.

NASHVILLE – Mike Vrabel sounded an optimistic note about the overall health of the Tennessee Titans on Monday.

“We are healthier now,” Vrabel said as compared to the run-up to last season’s opener. “We'll see, this is just the first week. We kind of see who is there and then make decisions on the 48-man roster as we work through the week.”

In terms of the official NFL injury report, the first of which was released Wednesday, Vrabel’s assessment actually was inaccurate.

Four Titans players, three of them on defense, were listed and two of them – defensive backs Elijah Molden and Lonnie Johnson Jr. – did not take part in the day’s workout because of groin issues. That is worse, albeit not my much, than last season’s first injury report.

Molden struggled to get and stay healthy throughout training camp and figures to have the most difficulty getting ready to play Sunday against the New York Giants. Johnson, a mid-camp waiver-wire addition, sustained a shoulder injury in the preseason finale against the Arizona, but now has trouble with a leg.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A year ago, one player (A.J. Brown) did not practice on the Wednesday before the opener while two others (David Long and Chris Jackson) were limited participants. By the end of the week, Long had been ruled out for the contest and two others were added to the injury report, including kicker Sam Ficken, who was placed on injured reserve a day later.

The complete Titans-Giants injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: Lonnie Johnson, DB (groin) and Elijah Molden, DB (groin). Limited participation: Chance Campbell, ILB (knee) and Jamarco Jones, OL (tricep).

NEW YORK

Did not practice: none. Limited participation: Dane Belton, DB (clavicle), Azeez Ojulari, OLB (calf), Sterling Shehard, WR (Achilles) and Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB (knee). 

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

New York Giants cornerback Adoreé Jackson (22) celebrates a second quarter interception with against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium.
News

Adoreé Jackson Anticipates Joyful Return

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver (99) runs through drills during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Landry's Injury an Opportunity for Weaver

By John Glennon
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Marcus Johnson (88) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Giants Add Former Titans WR to Practice Squad

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry (58) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium.
News

Minus Landry, Titans 'Going to be Tested'

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) stiff arms a medicine ball during practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Gordon Works Quickly to Get Up to Speed

By John Glennon
Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) stops Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.
News

Byard Aims For Repeat Performance by Giants RB

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) races up the field during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Notable Milestones Within Henry's Reach This Season

By David Boclair
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (12) warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Chicago defeated Kansas City 19-14.
News

A Rundown of Josh Gordon's Suspension History

By David Boclair