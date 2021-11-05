Peterson 'Bringing the Juice" to Titans

NASHVILLE – In the summer of 2016, only months after he’d been drafted by the Tennesee Titans, safety Kevin Byard traveled to Houston to train with one of his new teammates, Da’Norris Searcy.

Another NFL player who joined them for track workouts under the hot Texas sun was none other than Adrian Peterson, already 31 years old at the time, an age at which the majority of NFL running backs have played their last down.

“He was beating us,” Byard said of Peterson, a bit of incredulity creeping into his voice. “He might have been going into year 10 or something like that back then. So, I was thinking like, `Hey, this guy is built different.’”

Surely Byard must have uttered the same phrase once or twice this week upon seeing Peterson – five years later – still running around and cracking shoulder pads with NFL players 10-15 years younger than him. The difference now, of course, is that Byard and Peterson are teammates, the result of the running back’s addition to the Titans practice squad earlier this week, as one of the hoped-for solutions to replace Derrick Henry.

Assuming Peterson, 36, rushes at least once Sunday night in Los Angeles, he’ll become the oldest running back to have carried the football this season … by four years, according to TruMedia site. Seattle’s Nick Bellore is a distant second place at 32 years old. He’s carried the football once this season.

There are a handful of 31-year-olds next on the list of 2021 ball-carriers, guys like New Orleans’ Mark Ingram, Baltimore’s Latavius Murray and Jacksonville’s Carlos Hyde among them. Do you think of those guys as old? Peterson has half a decade on them.

He may not quite be up there with the NFL’s oldest player overall, a distinction held by Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, 44. But you don’t have to track too far down the list – 15 spots – to find Peterson’s name, grouped with fellow 36-year-old vets like Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan, New England kicker Nick Folk and Houston wide receiver Danny Amendola.

OK, you get the idea. Peterson is not young.

But that’s what makes the Peterson effect on the Titans, at least what we’ve heard from players to date, so interesting: The newest and oldest member of the team seems to be adding some – dare we say – vitality to the squad.

Maybe it’s just the mojo that Peterson exudes, a future Hall of Famer – one who may well have thought he’d played his last down – getting yet another chance to add to the staggering totals he’s already piled up: a whopping 3,192 carries for 14,820 yards and 118 touchdowns over 14 previous seasons.

The man sounds like he is still hungry, more than ready to eat once again.

“He’s bringing juice,” wide receiver Chester Rogers said. “He’s been out for like 10 months, so you can just see he’s eager to be out there. Even in walk-throughs, he’s been going full speed, 100 miles per hour, just be out there.

“So, we’re excited to block for him, see him work, see him do his thing. Man, he’s a Hall of Famer, so you know he’s got something left in the tank.”

Then there’s second-year wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, 24, who was all of 10 years old when Peterson broke into the NFL in 2007. Westbrook-Ikhine was likely a sophomore in high school when Peterson topped the 2,000-yard mark in 2012, the last time that feat had been accomplished before Henry did it last year.

“I grew up watching and idolizing him,” Westbrook-Ikhine said. “I remember whenever they interviewed him or asked about his nickname – A.D., All Day. I can remember saying that to myself and saying that to my mom and she’s like, `Ha-ha, very funny.’”

But here is Westbrook-Ikhine today, in his second NFL season, talking about how Peterson has pumped new energy into him.

“He’s a great presence,” Westbrook-Ikhine said. “He makes me want to elevate my game and kind of show him that I’m a great player, too. I’m sure other guys on the team feel the same way.”

That’s the bonus the Titans get in signing Peterson, as opposed to just another guy who’s bounced around the league over the past couple of seasons.

No disrespect intended to D’Onta Foreman, the other running back added to the practice squad this week. Who knows? Foreman and Jeremy McNichols may wind up getting more carries than Peterson does, depending on conditioning and fit for the scheme.

But in Henry, the Titans lost a legend-in-the making, a seemingly indestructible force who’d earned notoriety for stiff-arming defenders into outer space – or blazing right past them. In replacing Henry with Peterson, the Titans added an already minted legend, one who can speak from personal experience when it comes to rolling up 300-carry seasons (he’s had four) or piling up 1,000-yard campaigns (he’s had seven).

Peterson may not have had a training camp or played a down this season. But he’s not so far removed from 2020, when – as a 35 year-old – he still managed a respectable 156 carries for 604 yards (3.9-yard average) and seven touchdowns on a 5-11 Detroit team.

Imagine how inspiring it might be – for teammates and fans alike – if Peterson flashes just a bit of yesteryear, churning through the line and breaking tackles on the next level. Think about a Nissan Stadium crowd chanting “A.D! A.D.!” – much like fans have chanted “Hen-ry! or “Ed-die!” in the past.

“He definitely fits,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said of Peterson. “His whole career in the league has been spectacular.”

Maybe it’s foolish to think that Peterson – who’d gone unsigned by the league until this past week -- can perform in any way, shape or form as he did even in recent years. But the Titans needed a big shot of hope following the injury to Henry, and Peterson – one of the NFL’s all-time great backs – provides that in immediate fashion.

It’s one thing, after all, to talk about the next-man-up philosophy. It’s another thing entirely when that next man is Adrian Peterson.