Peterson Plans to Raise His Play By Going Low

NASHVILLE – Adrian Peterson was hard enough on himself following his season debut with the Titans last Sunday in Los Angeles.

But he wasn’t the only one to offer a critical evaluation.

Peterson said Friday his 10-year-old son chimed in with his own rough-edged analysis as well – repeatedly asking why Peterson was running with such a high pad level.

“He was like, `Dad, why are you running so high?’” Peterson said. “That’s one thing I always preach to him, and he was able to preach it to me. I was like, `You know what? You’re right.’ So that’s one thing I took away from it. I ran extremely high.”

A sure bet for the Pro Football Hall of Fame down the line, the 36-year-old Peterson had a sluggish debut with the Titans, carrying 10 times for just 21 yards and a game-sealing touchdown.

But there are plenty of reasons to expect more on Sunday against New Orleans.

The offensive line, for instance, is expected to have its starting five intact this week. Left tackle Taylor Lewan (knee) and right guard Nate Davis (concussion) missed the game against the Rams, when the Titans ran 26 times for just 69 yards, averaging 2.7 yards per carry.

In addition, Peterson – who hadn’t played since last January – now has a game under his belt, not to mention another week of practice. Every snap he gets increases the chemistry he has in the scheme and running behind his new linemen.

“I think I’m definitely getting more in synch with the guys up front,” Peterson said. “That comes with reps, so this week was a good week of preparation and I feel a lot more comfortable.”

Peterson said he was so excited about returning to play that he rushed himself on certain plays, instead of allowing his offensive line enough time to clear holes.

“I feel like the biggest thing was just trusting those guys up front,” Peterson said. “This is the first time in a long time I can say I’ve played with some guys up front that are actually really good. So just trusting those guys and letting them work, trusting our scheme and how the play is designed to be run and where it’s designed to hit it. With reps, I’ve been able to get more comfortable and I feel 10 times better than I did last week.”

Peterson and the rest of the Titans’ rushing attack will face a serious challenge at Nissan Stadium. The Saints have the NFL’s top-ranked rushing defense, allowing just 73.8 yards per game. New Orleans held Atlanta to just 34 rushing yards on 25 carries in last week’s loss to the Falcons.

“That’s what you look for,” Peterson said. “Playing against one of the best defenses in the league, in my opinion from watching them. So, we’re up for the challenge and guys are excited offensively.”

Coach Mike Vrabel said earlier in the week that Peterson probably had some cuts he’d like to have back against the Rams. But he wasn’t going to offer much more in the way of advice because almost all of Vrabel’s professional experience came on the other side of the line.

“I have done a lot of things in this league but take a handoff and run with it has been one that I haven’t done,” Vrabel said. “They are running backs for a reason. We hand it to them and that is why we tell linemen and receivers not to direct traffic like, ‘Hey, run over here. I am blocking over here.’ Just turn and block and we will give the guy the ball and they know what to do with it.”

Peterson, for one, has done it long enough – and well enough – that he also knows what he should not do.

“There were so many people saying, `You were running high. Get your shoulders low,’” Peterson said. “So, I’ve been mindful. I’ve been going to sleep thinking about running with my pad level low. So that will be good.

“I’ve been doing it for a long time, so that type of adjustment will be fairly easy for me.”