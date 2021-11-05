Peterson: Joining Titans an 'Ideal Situation'

NASHVILLE – Adrian Peterson never seriously considered walking away from the NFL.

How could he? In his mind, he was still running the ball even if he was not with a team – or carrying a ball., for that matter

“Even when I’m at home, when I’m walking around the corner, I’m dipping around the corner. You know?” Peterson said Friday. “So, I’m practicing at all times, even with my eyes as well.

“I think I’ll be all right.”

The Tennessee Titans think the same thing. That is why they quickly moved this week to sign the NFL’s fourth all-time leading rusher once they learned that they would be without Derrick Henry for an extended period, potentially the remainder of the regular season, because of a foot injury. Peterson was signed to the practice squad Monday and – as expected – officially was added to the active roster on Friday.

With Tennessee (6-2), he is part of a team that leads the league with an average of 32.5 rushes per game, is fourth with an average of 147.6 rushing yads and is second with 13 rushing touchdowns.

“I’m excited to be here,” Peterson said. “When you think of the ideal situation for a running back like me, (with) my style, it would be this right now. I’m just going to live in the moment, enjoy it and do whatever they ask me to do.”

No one expects the 36-year-old Peterson to replace Henry, at least not on his own. Henry averaged a league-best 27.4 carries per game through the first eight weeks and rushed for an average of 117.1 yards per game.

If anyone understands that level of workload and production, it is Peterson. He was the last player to rush for 2,000 yards in a season before Henry did so last season. Peterson rushed for 2,097 in 2012, a performance that earned him the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award. That was the last time a non-quarterback won it.

The last game Peterson played was Jan. 3, when he completed the 2020 season as a member of the Detroit Lions. There was only one contest last season when he had at least 20 carries, and the last time he had 25 or more in a game was Dec. 22, 2018 against – coincidentally – the Titans (26 carries for 119 yards).

“Derrick is a guy that I had as the front-runner for the MVP,” Peterson said. “To sit here and say that one back could replace him, that would be saying a lot. We’ve got a great group of guys in the running back room, and collectively as a group, we’re going to go out and do what they ask us to do to ultimately be successful.”

Thus, Jeremy McNichols, Dontrell Lilliard and D’Onta Foreman, who also was signed this week, will have to do their part as well.

Without a doubt, Peterson brings a pedigree and star power to the position based on what he accomplished over 14 seasons with five other teams. He also has the opportunity to continue a Hall of Fame career that was on hold throughout the offseason and the first two months of the regular season, all of which passed without him being part of a team.

“I was just taking care of my body, just being mindful that – hey – somebody can call, an opportunity will present itself, doing those things to make sure I’m ready if the opportunity came,” Peterson said. “… I feel good. So, if they call my number, I will go out there and contribute any way I can.

“I do a great job of keeping my body in shape physically and mentally, and just keep myself prepared for a moment like this.”