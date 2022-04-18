Skip to main content
Report: Brown to Skip Offseason Workouts

Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports

Wide receiver A.J. Brown won’t be with the Tennessee Titans on Monday for the start of the team’s offseason training program and plans to stay away, according to an ESPN report.

Adam Schefter said that the third-year wide receiver wants a new contract in line with some of the massive deals others at his position have signed this offseason.

And he is not the only one. Schefter also reported that San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel plans to do the same. Washington’s Terry McLaurin also wants a new contract but plans to report for his team’s workout.

The offseason conditioning program is voluntary. Thus, there is no penalty if Brown – or any other player – misses all or part of that work. There will be a mandatory minicamp in June.

Also, Brown is under contract for the 2022 season. It is the final year of the deal he signed when the Titans selected him in the second round (51st overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was the fourth wide receiver selected that year behind Marquise Brown (Baltimore, first round), N’Keal Harry (New England, first round) and Samuel (San Francisco, second round). McLaurin was a third-round pick.

He was named to the Pro Bowl following the 2020 season.

Players selected in 2019 are currently eligible to sign contract extensions.

Brown has led Tennessee in receiving in each of his three NFL seasons and has 185 catches for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns overall. He is tied for 10th in the league in receiving touchdowns, 11th in yards per reception (16.2) and 17th in receiving yards over that span.

In recent weeks, Tyreek Hill signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the Miami Dolphins. Davante Adams got a five-year, $140 million pact from the Las Vegas Raiders, and Stefon Diggs got a four-year $96 million extension from the Buffalo Bills.

