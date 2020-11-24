SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Which Titans Tackled the Ravens RBs Who Tested Positive for COVID?

David Boclair

More than halfway through the 2020 NFL season, there has been no evidence that COVID-19 is spread through on-field contact during a game.

The Tennessee Titans either will enforce that belief or blow it up in the coming days.

The Baltimore Ravens closed their training facility Monday and planned to conduct all activities virtually until further notice after several members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19. A day earlier, the Titans and Ravens went toe-to-toe in a game that went to overtime and lasted three hours, 13 minutes before Tennessee won 30-24.

Those who tested positive included J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram, running backs who combined for 17 rushes and two pass receptions in that contest. Dobbins (pictured) scored a second-quarter touchdown but a Titans player (sometimes two) brought him and Ingram to ground on their other 18 touches.

“I think that what happens is (the league goes) back through the contact tracing and they look at it from the gameday with the people that are involved, and then go from there,” coach Mike Vrabel said Monday of what happens next for his team. “We'll wait to see. We're focused on what it is that we're doing here.

“They'll update us on whether they think we need to have a discussion about what transpired from the game.”

Football, of course, is not a contact sport. It is a collision sport, with any number of players slamming into one another on each play.

Arguably, the most sustained contact comes from tackles when one player – or more – wraps up the ball carrier and takes him to the ground where each typically takes a breath or two before they get back to their feet.

Based on the official game stats, 11 different players on Tennessee’s defense tackled Dobbins and Ingram on Sunday. Keep that in mind over the coming days, if the Titans begin to produce positive COVID tests.

A rundown of the Titans who tackled J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram on Sunday, and how many times they did so:

• Will Compton, ILB: two solo, two assisted

• Harold Landry, OLB: two solo, one assisted

• Jeffery Simmons, DT: one solo, two assisted

• Amani Hooker, S: one solo, two assisted

• Kevin Byard, S: two solo

• Desmond King, CB: one solo, one assisted

• Rashaan Evans, ILB: one solo, one assisted

• Matt Dickerson, DE: one solo, one assisted

• Derick Roberson, OLB: one solo

• Jayon Brown, ILB: one assisted

• Teair Tart, DT: one assisted

The Titans (7-3), like every other NFL team, have operated under advanced COVID-19 protocols for the last several weeks. The policy includes daily testing, including gamedays, among other things.

The idea is to minimize opportunities for exposure and – if someone is infected – to limit the spread so that no other team has the type of outbreak Tennessee did early last month.

“Players are physically distanced in meetings, reviewing the tape,” Vrabel said. “We had 10 guys in the weight room at a time (Monday) morning. [We are] just following all those guidelines and protocols.

“I guess we'll wait to hear from the league on any of the contact tracing.”

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wilson's NFL Debut Will Wait at Least One More Week

As injuries along the Tennessee Titans' offensive line mount, the first-round draft pick's opportunity looks to draw nearer.

Mike Hogan

Amid Titans' Many Injuries, Ben Jones Plays On

Veteran center was the only one of seven players who did not practice last week to play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

David Boclair

Once Again, Defense Keeps Lamar Jackson From Running Wild

Dual-threat quarterback held to fewest yards in five games, could not get offense to end zone often enough.

Mike Hogan

From One King to Another: LeBron James Salutes Derrick Henry

NBA legend expresses his admiration for the Tennessee Titans running back and 2019 NFL rushing champion on Twitter.

David Boclair

Quotes of Note: Ravens on Losing to Titans

Baltimore's players and coach John Harbaugh questioned their effort and their tackling after Tennessee rallied for a 30-24 overtime victory.

David Boclair

Titans 30, Ravens 24 (OT): What We Learned

Give Derrick Henry enough time and carries, or give the offense the ball in overtime and good things are going to happen.

David Boclair

Jayon Brown Sustains Season-Ending Injury

The Tennessee Titans' leading tackler landed awkwardly after being blocked illegally in Sunday's victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Mike Hogan

Talk About a Touchdown -- A.J. Brown Scored One for the Ages

Tennessee Titans broke four tackles en route the end zone for a fourth-quarter score that gave his team the lead.

Mike Hogan

Titans at Ravens, Live Updates, Analysis

Tennessee wont have Jadeveon Clowney, Rodger Saffold, Adam Humphries and others as they try to upset Lamar Jackson and Co. again.

David Boclair

Titans-Ravens Inactives

Injuries influenced nearly every decision Tennessee's coaches had to make.

David Boclair