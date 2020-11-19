SI.com
Thursday Injury Report: Concussion Keeps Humphries Out of Action

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Adam Humphries looks no closer to returning to the lineup.

The slot receiver was a non-participant once again Thursday as the Tennessee Titans continued preparations for Sunday’s contest with the Baltimore Ravens. Humphries has not played or practiced since he sustained a concussion during the Nov. 1 loss at Cincinnati.

Over the last decade, in response to increased awareness of and concern about the long-term effects of head injuries, the NFL has enforced a return-to-play protocol for players who sustain concussions. A player is limited to rest and recovery until he meets the baseline standards established through neurological examination. Then he starts with light aerobic exercise, advances to – in order – strength training, non-contact portions of practice and then full participation.

The Titans have not offered details about Humphries’ current situation, but he has not yet advanced to the non-contact portion of practices.

It is a virtual certainty that he will not be available to play against the Ravens.

Humphries was one of two Titans wide receivers who did not participate in Thursday’s workout. The other was A.J. Brown, who regularly has sat out Thursday practices in recent weeks but has returned on Friday and has been available for games.

A third, Corey Davis, returned to full activity after having missed Wednesday’s workout for an issue not related to his health.

In all, 10 Titans players did not participate in Thursday’s workout. That was one more than on Wednesday.

The complete Titans-Ravens injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: WR A.J. Brown (knee), OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), WR Adam Humphries (concussion), CB Adoreé Jackson (knee), CB Chris Jackson (illness), C Ben Jones (knee), T Dennis Kelly (knee), DL Larrell Murchison (ribs), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), and G Rodger Saffold (ankle). Limited participation: CB Kareem Orr (groin), S Kenny Vaccaro (neck). Full participation: WR Corey Davis (not injury related) and RB Senorise Perry (knee).

BALTIMORE

Did not practice: DE Calais Campbell (knee), RB Mark Ingram (not injury related), OLB Pernell McPhee (not injury related), QB Trace McSorley (not injury related) and DT Brandon Williams (ankle). Limited participation: and CB Jimmy Smith (ankle). Full participation: T Orlando Brown (not injury related), LB L.J. Fort (finger) and DB/LB Anthony Levine (not injury related).

