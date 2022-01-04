Dupree Charged With Misdemeanor Assault

Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    The citation was issued after the Tennessee Titans linebacker met twice with Metro Nashville Police detectives.
    Author:

    Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports

    The citation was issued after the Tennessee Titans linebacker met twice with Metro Nashville Police detectives.

    NASHVILLE – Metro Nashville Police charged Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree with misdemeanor assault Tuesday for his alleged role in an altercation Sunday night, hours after the team’s victory over the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium.

    The citation reads, in part:

    “On 1/2/2002, around 2000 hours, the victim was working at the Walgreens located at 1104 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. A group of subjects entered the store to shop. Some of the subjects got into a verbal argument with the victim. The subjects left, then re-entered the store with the defendant. The defendant then grabbed the victim and his phone. They then got into a physical altercation before the defendant left the location. Due to the victim being assaulted, the defendant is being charged with assault-fear of bodily injury.”

    The victim was identified as Greg Butler, 20. He is an employee at the Walgreens, which is not far from Nissan Stadium.

    Dupree, with his attorney present, met with Metro Police detectives twice, first on Monday afternoon and again Tuesday morning. The citation charging him was issued a short time later.

    The 28-year-old is scheduled to report for booking in three weeks.

    The Titans signed Dupree to a five-year, $82.5 million free-agent contract during the offseason. In 10 games played, he has registered 14 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended.

    He missed three games early in the year due to ongoing recovery from knee surgery and spent four weeks on injured reserve in November and December with an abdominal injury. Dupree has appeared in each of the last three contests, and the Titans are 8-2 in the games he has played.

    Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium.
