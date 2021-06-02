Sports Illustrated home
Delanie Walker to Work Out for Former Team

The Titans' all-time leader in receptions by a tight end said during the 2020 season that he planned to play in 2021.
The San Francisco 49ers did not get the best out of Delanie Walker when they had him.

Nine years later, they might just try again.

Walker is scheduled to work out for the 49ers on Wednesday, according to an NFL Network report. The 36-year-old tight end (he will be 37 in August) sat out the entire 2020 NFL season and has not played since his final appearance for the Tennessee Titans, Oct. 20, 2019.

His attempt to return to the NFL is not a knee-jerk decision. He said late last season during an appearance on The Pat MacAfee Show that he had stayed in shape with daily workouts and intended to re-start his career in 2021.

In 183 games over 14 years, seven with San Francisco and seven with Tennessee, Walker caught 504 passes, which makes make him one of 29 active players with at least 500.

He is a three-time Pro Bowler (2015-17) as well as the Titans’ all-time leader in receptions by a tight end with 381 (for 4,423 yards and 28 touchdowns). He led the team in receptions in 2014, 2016 and 2017. His 94 catches (1,088 yards and six touchdowns) are tied for the fifth-most in a single season in franchise history.

Tennessee released Walker following the 2019 season due to continuing issues from an ankle injury sustained in the 2018 opener. He played just eight games over his final two seasons with Tennessee.

He had just 123 receptions for the 49ers, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Central Missouri State and used him primarily for blocking, both as a tight end and a fullback. 

Delanie Walker: Tennessee Titans tight end Walker (82) races up the field for a first down against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at Hard Rock Stadium Sept. 9, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Delanie Walker to Work Out for Former Team

