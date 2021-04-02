Dennis Kelly 'Grateful of My Time' With Titans

Dennis Kelly had to take some time to deal with the reality and emotions of it all before he could say anything publicly.

Nearly three weeks after the Tennessee Titans parted ways with the veteran right tackle, he has broken that silence.

Kelly, who spent the last five seasons with the Titans, admitted that the move left him feeling a wide range of emotions. Kelly, in a statement on Twitter, said he was mad, disappointed, sad and everything in between. But only because he loved playing for the Titans.

“My family and I LOVED it here, and you Titans fans were a big reason for that,” he said. “The love and support y’all showed me during my time here, especially after the cut, was so heartwarming and my family and I wanted to whole heartedly thank you. It will be forever be appreciated.”

Kelly spent most of his time with the Titans as a depth player on the offensive line. In 2020, however, he started all 16 games and one postseason game. He was one of the only offensive linemen who stayed relatively healthy throughout the season and, of course, played an instrumental role in running back Derrick Henry’s second consecutive rushing title and 2,000-yard chase.

Overall, Kelly played in 74 games with 34 starts as a Titan and appeared in all four of the Titans’ postseason games over the last two seasons. One of the most memorable plays of his career game in the 2019 AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelly caught a one-yard touchdown pass on a trick play to put the Titans ahead by two scores in a game they eventually lost.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Kelly in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He played 30 games (15 starts) over his three seasons there before being traded to the Titans in August 2016.

His release made him a free agent. He has yet to sign with a new team.

“It’s been a fun ride the last 4.5 years here in Nashville, but it unfortunately is time to say goodbye,” he said. “...Thank you, I love you, and I will forever be grateful of my time with the Tennessee Titans.”