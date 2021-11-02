Brett Favre: Adrian Peterson 'A Great Addition' for Titans

No one can say that Brett Favre walked away from the NFL too soon.

The Hall of Fame quarterback hung on for another three years following his final season with the Green Bay Packers and was 41 years old in his final campaign, 2010. That last season was also his second with the Minnesota Vikings, where he was teammates with Adrian Peterson.

During his weekly appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday, Favre talked about Peterson, who the Tennessee Titans signed to their practice squad as part of their effort to overcome the loss of Derrick Henry to a foot injury. The move means Peterson, who is 36, will play a 15th season in the NFL at a position where most don’t last nearly that long.

“Age is just a number. And in this case that is so true,” Favre said. “Because physically, (Peterson) is far more gifted from just a physical standpoint than most guys in the league. Yeah, he’s taken a lot of hits, but he’s dished out a lot. But I think it is a great addition. Time will tell if it was.”

Peterson has carried the ball 3,192 times over 180 games with five different teams. Only five players in history have amassed more, and only four have run for more yards than Peterson’s 14,820.

The last time Peterson averaged 20 carries per game was 2015, which also was the third – and final – time he led the NFL in rushing.

By comparison, Henry averaged a career-high 27.4 carries per game through Tennessee’s first eight weeks of this season.

“(Peterson) is best when – and I hate to say this because it sounds ridiculous to say – when I would hand off to him and I would turn and look and there would be like two unblocked defenders waiting for him, and he would find his way out of it or run through them,” Favre said. “I was amazed at what he was able to get out of when, scheme-wise, defenses had us figured out what we were going to run. … He was best when it was just kind of chaos, if you will.”

It is certainly not business as usual for the Titans to be without a two-time rushing champion and their most important player on offense for an extended period.

To think that anyone can replace a 2,000-yard rusher and one of this season’s leading MVP candidates is far-fetched. Yet in Peterson, the Titans added the only other active NFL player who has rushed for 2,000 yards (he had 2,097 in 2012).

“Will he be Derrick Henry? I don’t think anyone will be Derrick Henry,” Favre said. “He’ll be Adrian Peterson. The guy is a tremendous workaholic. As long as they … don’t give him too much. Let him do what he does. [Do] not overwhelm him. Let him kind of feel his way through.

Because Adrian is one of those, the less you give him to think about and just let him play, the more effective he is. If you say, ‘You gotta hit this hole right here,’ I don’t know how effective he is. But if you say, ‘Here’s where we want you to go. You be you.’ Him being him is pretty doggone good. And I think he can give them the spark that they need at this point.”