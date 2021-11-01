Report: Titans Will Look at One of the NFL's All-Time Rushing Leaders

How do you replace a 2,000-yard rusher who goes down with an injury? Perhaps with another 2,000-yard rusher.

The Tennessee Titans will conduct a workout this week with Adrian Peterson, according to an NFL.com report Monday. That news comes in the wake of an earlier report that Derrick Henry sustained a foot injury, which could be season-ending, Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Peterson, 36, is a three-time NFL rushing champion and the 2012 NFL Most Valuable Player who has been a free agent since the end of his last season, his 14th.

Peterson rushed for 2,097 yards (the second-highest total in league history) in 2012 but in the eight years since, he ran for 1,000 yards or more three times. He played all 16 games for the Detroit Lions in 2020 but ran for just 604 yards and averaged 3.9 yards per carry.

The seventh overall pick by Minnesota in 2007, he has played for five different franchises. He is fifth in NFL history with 14,820 career rushing yards and fourth with 118 career rushing touchdowns.

Peterson was the seventh running back to rush for 2,000 yards in a season when he did it with the Vikings. Henry became the eighth in 2020, when he rushed for 2,027, the fifth-highest total in NFL history.

Henry was on pace to become the NFL player ever to rush for 2,000 yards twice before he managed just 68 yards on 28 carries against the Colts. He seemingly was injured midway through the first quarter but played all the way to the finish.

Through eight games, Henry, the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, accounted for 36.1 percent of the Titans’ total offense, the highest percentage for any player in the league this season, and has accounted for 2019 of 230 carries by Tennessee running backs. He leads the league with 937 rushing yards.

The Titans have no running back on their roster, other than Henry, with significant experience in the NFL. Perhaps they will end up with one of the few who has done what Henry has.