As Carries Added Up, So Did Henry's Believers

NASHVILLE – Derrick Henry made everyone believe.

OK, maybe not everyone, but he had a lot of folks convinced. Or close to it.

For the first seven weeks of the current NFL season, it actually seemed possible – probable even – that someone could rush for 2,000 yards in a season more than once and that it could happen in consecutive years, no less. There finally was reason to dismiss the Curse of 370 as an arbitrary, imagined creation rather than an actual boundary of human performance. No longer did it seem that the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award was available to quarterbacks only in an era when the forward pass is emphasized more than ever.

Then came last Sunday when the Tennessee Titans running back limped off the field early and seemingly never got up to speed over the course of 28 carries in a 34-31 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Monday brought the news that the two-time NFL rushing champion and the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year needed foot surgery, which would sideline him for weeks, possibly the remainder of the regular season.

With that, everything changed – for the Titans, at least. For the football world at large, everything returned to normal.

NFL history is filled with running backs who dominated games and intimidated opponents for one season only to find they could not do it again. Their failure was not because they or their respective teams were unwilling but because those players physically were incapable.

The names include Larry Johnson, Jamal Anderson, James Wilder, Gerald Riggs and Barry Foster. All led the league in rushes with an inordinately large number one season only to see – in short order – their production shrink for good. Each contributed to belief in the Curse of 370, which says that a running back who carries the ball more than 370 times in a season is headed for a breakdown in the not-too-distant future.

Even Eddie George, the grandfather of the Titans’ reputation as a running back-centric franchise fell prey. He ran it 403 times – the fifth-highest total in league history – in 2000. That was his fifth season in the league, and the next year he failed to rush for 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. From then until the end of his career in 2003, he was more of a prodding back than a power back.

Henry, of course, carried it 378 times in 2020. It was the second straight year he led the league in rushes, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, and it led to much offseason dialogue about how much is too much for a player who does what Henry does.

Yet through the first seven weeks of this season, Henry was the talk of the NFL because he did even more. He openly mocked the Curse of 370 with his performance.

As Tennessee established itself as the team to beat in the AFC South (possibly the entire AFC), he averaged of 27.3 rushes per contest, which put him on pace for 436 – 20 more than Johnson’s NFL record – over 16 games. But this season has 17 games, and Henry was on track for 464 carries, an unimaginable figure to all but those who saw him as something other than a typical ball carrier.

This, of course, is the internet age, and highlights of Henry’s offseason workouts were available for the world to see. Those who watched just one or all of them likely reached the same conclusion – there is little, if anything, normal about Henry.

As the carries and the yards piled up (he had a huge lead in the rushing race), the fear that he would break down decreased proportionally. It started to seem as if the possibilities were endless for the only person ever to rush for 2,000 yards in a high school, college and NFL season.

Just like that, though, he broke down.

Without Henry, the Titans are still a good team. Their quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, has remade himself since he became their starter a little more than two years ago. Wide receiver A.J. Brown is an elite talent who has the potential to turn every reception into a highlight. The defense is much improved from a year ago. And the margin for error in the race for first place in the division – and the home playoff game (at least one) that goes with it – is sizable following the victory over the Colts.

Henry, however, made them different. He forced opposing defenses to adjust or altogether abandon their primary plan in the hope that he won’t run wild. He attracted attention even without the ball, which created opportunities for others.

As it turned out, he was just like a lot of those who preceded him. No matter how much others wanted to believe otherwise.