What Does the Offense Do Without Henry?

The Tennessee Titans’ offense would have a vastly different look without running back Derrick Henry, the NFL’s reigning Offensive Player of the Year.

Henry might be done for the season, according to a report Monday morning from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The two-time NFL rushing champion is undergoing an MRI for a foot injury today, a source confirmed.

It’s hard to imagine the Titans would expect – or want – any of the remaining backs on the roster to carry a workload anywhere near the one Henry has for the past few years. The current second-stringer, Jeremy McNichols has 56 carries for 246 yards in his career – and just seven carries for 38 yards this season. Behind McNichols, it’s recently signed Dontrell Hilliard (22 career carries) and undrafted rookie Mekhi Sargent (two career carries) on the practice squad.

Last week, Darrynton Evans, a second-round pick in 2020, went on injured reserve for the second time this season, which means he is ineligible to return until 2022.

The Titans made a number of offseason moves at wide receiver during the offseason, and if they can’t sign – or trade for – another running back by Tuesday (the trade deadline), it may well be time to emphasize more of the passing attack.

The good news on that front for the Titans is that third-year receiver A.J. Brown is on a tear, having totaled 25 catches (on 29 targets) for 379 yards over the past three weeks. He’s averaged 15.2 yards per reception and scored a pair of touchdowns as well.

What would really be a boost for the Titans is if they could get a return to health from Julio Jones. The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, acquired by the Titans via trade during the offseason, has been limited to just five games this season because of a hamstring injury. He sat out Sunday’s overtime win at Indianapolis. Jones has been effective in his stints in the lineup, catching 17 passes for 301 yards (17.7-yard average) while playing 63 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

There is depth at the wide receiver position if the team chooses to use three at a time on a more regular basis.

Chester Rogers is the team’s top slot receiver at present, but the Titans have also received contributions in the passing game from Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Marcus Johnson and Josh Reynolds among others. All three of those players have rotated into the slot at times, so they could certainly boost the Brown-Jones duo on the outside.

The Titans haven’t received their expected contribution from tight end Anthony Firkser so far this season, as he’s caught just 12 passes for 103 yards this season. But the tight ends did play an important role in Sunday’s win over the Colts, catching seven passes for 53 yards and a touchdown. Geoff Swaim caught four of those passes for 23 yards and a touchdown.

So far this season, the Titans have run the ball on 47.4 percent of their plays, the fourth-highest figure in the league. As such, the pass game relies heavily on play-action, which takes advantage of the attention defenses pay to Henry. Without him, things are certain t0 be different – in many ways.