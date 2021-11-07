Who Will Succeed Henry as NFL Rushing Champion?

Derrick Henry’s foot injury and subsequent surgery has created a lot of uncertainty for the Tennessee Titans.

Will quarterback Ryan Tannehill, wide receiver A.J. Brown or somebody else emerge as the centerpiece of the offense? Will the coaches be able to stick with the heart of the playbook or reimagine what exactly their offense is? Can Tennessee still be a factor in the postseason, presuming it is good enough to remain atop the AFC South?

One thing for sure is that the NFL will have a new rushing champion in 2021. Henry claimed that title each of the last two years and was poised to run away with it this season, which would have made him the first since Emmitt Smith (1991-93) to win it three years in a row.

At the start of the week, there were 11 players immediately behind Henry separated by fewer than 200 yards in the rushing race. Here are six who could come out on top when the season is complete, provided – of course – they can stay healthy.

• Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis: He served early notice that he is ready to take Henry’s place when he rushed for 172 yards against the New York Jets on Thursday. That is the second-best rushing game of the season behind Henry’s 182 against Seattle (Week 2), but it still wasn’t enough to get him within 100 yards of Henry’s current total. Taylor leads the NFL with seven runs of 20 yards or more, and his 83-yard touchdown run in Week 6 is the longest in the league this season. The big thing working against him is volume. He has yet to have 20 or more carries in a game. Currently: second, 821 yards (nine games).

• Nick Chubb, Cleveland: Chubb looked like he would win the rushing title in 2019 until Henry eclipsed him with a memorable Week 17 performance. His chances are hurt by the fact that he recently missed two games with a calf injury, but it helps that Kareem Hunt, who took carries from him in 2020, is out for an extended period with a calf injury of his own. The Browns are second only to the Titans in rushing attempts per game, and Chubb is second to only Henry with an average of 97.3 rushing yards per game. Currently: third, 584 yards (eight games).

• Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas: Elliott and Henry were the first two running backs drafted in 2016, and between them they have won four of the five rushing titles since they entered the league. Elliott finished on top in 2016 and 2018. There are questions about whether the Cowboys used him up early in his career, but he is averaging 4.8 yards per carry and is third behind Henry and Taylor with 30 first downs rushing – and first downs lead to more rushing attempts. Dallas wants to protect its quarterback, Dak Prescott, and has a comfortable lead in the NFC East, which makes it likely that Elliott will be featured prominently in the attack during the second half of the season. Currently: fifth, 571 yards (seven games).

• Najee Harris, Pittsburgh: Harris enters the week with a chance to become the fifth rookie ever with at least four straight games of 115 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. The Steelers are willing to lean on the first-round draft pick out of Alabama as they endeavor to resurrect their power football identity – and increasingly so. Harris has more than 20 rushes in each of the last three games, which has lifted him to fifth in carries. None of his teammates have more than four over that span. Harris will need to improve his yards-per-carry average (3.7) in order to become a serious threat. Currently: 11th, 479 yards (seven games).

• Joe Mixon, Cincinnati: Oddsmakers liked Mixon as a threat to Henry prior to the season, and he got off to a good start when he rushed for 127 yards in the opener (Henry had just 58 yards in Week 1). Mixon has stayed healthy but since then he has had five games with fewer than 70 yards and he had fewer than 15 carries in three of the last four. On top of that, his long run is just 27 yards, which means he needs a lot of carries. Something must change for him to become a serious contender. Currently: fourth, 572 yards (eight games).

• Dalvin Cook, Minnesota: The runner-up to Henry in 2020 has some ground to make up after having missed two games early in the schedule and having played just four full contests thus far. That being said, he is one of three backs (Henry and Taylor are the others) with multiple games of more than 130 rushing yards, and the Vikings are in the top 10 for rushes per game. Minnesota has its bye, which means he still has 10 games to get back to health, to get back to producing at the level expected of him and to make a serious run at the title. Currently: 13th, 444 yards (seven games).