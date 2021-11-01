Tannehill's Time to Silence Doubters at Hand

NASHVILLE – He’s put up some of the best numbers in the league since he became the Tennessee Titans’ starting quarterback, but Ryan Tannehill still has a perception problem.

More so on a national than a local level, there remains a nagging belief that the only reason the Titans have achieved success over the past three years – back-to-back playoff appearances followed by a 6-2 start to 2021 – is because Derrick Henry is an absolute monster.

Though Henry’s brilliance is unquestioned, that line of thinking either conveniently ignores Tannehill altogether or reduces him to nothing more than a guy who turns around and puts the ball in the running back’s belly and occasionally completes play-action passes made possible by Henry’s threat as a rusher.

Tannehill isn’t the kind to beat his chest or bang on the podium because he’s not getting his fair share of attention.

But who wouldn’t get a little irked over having some pretty decent accomplishments – like leading the NFL with a 117.5 quarterback rating in 2019, or throwing a combined 55 touchdown passes versus 13 interceptions in 2019 and 2020 – swept under the rug by those who refuse to believe Tannehill has changed since his six seasons in Miami?

With Henry sidelined for an extended period (perhaps the rest of the season) by a foot injury, however, attention will turn to Tannehill. While he surely hates the circumstances, the Titans’ fortunes now depend foremost on his ability to guide a gut-punched offense.

Sure, the plan to sign future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson will attract a lot of attention, as it marks one of the few times that an NFL legend of yesteryear steps into the shoes of one of the league’s present-day stars. Peterson, assuming he has maintained peak condition, is a logical replacement for Henry, as the 14-year veteran is a powerful, between-the-tackles back who runs with a punishing style similar to that of Henry.

But let’s not get carried away. The 36-year-old Peterson averaged 38 rushing yards per game in 16 contests (10 starts) for Detroit last season, and he’s averaged under four yards per carry in three of the last five seasons. So, it’s hardly fair to expect him to turn back the clock half a decade, to say, 2015, when Peterson led the NFL in rushing and made his last Pro Bowl.

It’s also hard to imagine the Titans getting huge running-game contributions from the combination of Jeremy McNichols, Dontrell Hilliard and Mekhi Sargent (practice squad), who have combined for a total of 80 career NFL carries.

In other words, expect to see Tannehill chucking the football more often than he has so far this season, when the 33-year-old has averaged 33 attempts per contest.

How will Tannehill fare with more responsibility?

He’s given plenty of reasons for Titans fans to believe in him, ever since taking over as the starter seven games into the 2019 season:

• His 105.4 quarterback rating with the Titans is one of the league’s best during Tannehill’s tenure, and it’s nearly 20 points greater than it was during his six seasons with the Dolphins.

• He averaged nearly five touchdown passes for every interception last season, trailing only Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes in terms of touchdown-to-interception ratios.

• He’s produced an NFL-high 12 game-winning drives since stepping into the starter’s role here, a total that includes a league-best three this season – against Seattle, Buffalo and the Colts.

• His passing presence helped launch Henry into the stratosphere after a so-so start in 2019. In the Titans’ first six games that season, Henry ran 113 times for just 416 yards (3.7-yard average). But after Tannehill took over from Marcus Mariota, Henry ran 190 times for 1,124 yards (5.9-yard average) and 12 touchdowns.

• He’s quickly become a recognized leader, voted a captain in 2020 and 2021.

“He’s always calm,” wide receiver A.J. Brown said of Tannehill. “He’s a general. He leads. He runs the team.”

Speaking of Brown, the renewed connection between Tannehill and the Titans’ third-year receiver should offer more cause for optimism. In Brown’s last three games, he’s caught 25 passes (on 29 targets) for 379 yards and two touchdowns, as opposed to the 10 catches (on 25 targets) for 130 yards and one touchdown Brown totaled in his first four contests.

“It’s Tannehill,” Brown said following the win over Indy. “Some of the throws today, he couldn’t put it in a better place. I am more hyped about the throws than what I did with the catch. He’s been spot on. He’s always been accurate. But he’s been ballin’.”

Tannehill will surely be helped – at some point – by the return of a healthier Julio Jones as well. The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, acquired by the Titans via trade during the offseason, has been limited to just five games this season because of a hamstring injury. But Jones has been effective in his stints in the lineup, catching 17 passes for 301 yards (17.7-yard average) while playing 63 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

The likelihood of more frequent three-receiver sets should only increase opportunities for the likes of a deep group, one that includes Marcus Johnson, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rogers and Josh Reynolds.

“We’re going to have to be creative and we’re going to have to figure out answers and a way to move the football, and continue to run our offense,” coach Mike Vrabel said.

Do all those nice numbers of the past few years, combined with the increased pass-catching options at receiver, guarantee Tannehill will be able to carry a bigger load?

There’s no certainty.

Tannehill will have to prove, for instance, that his ugly touchdown-to-interception ratio so far this season is a fluke, not a trend. Through eight games, he’s thrown 10 touchdown passes and seven interceptions, a big step down from his 2020 season-ending numbers of 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

There’s also the question of whether Tannehill will remain as successful in play-action without the threat of Henry drawing linebackers and safeties closer to the line.

Per Pro Football Focus, Tannehill has the NFL’s second-best play-action passing grade (91.6), trailing only Seattle’s Russell Wilson in that department. He’s totaled 773 play-action passing yards this season, the fourth-highest total in the NFL. Will receivers like Brown get that extra split second of play-action pass separation without Henry? Will Tannehill still get that extra split second on his play-action drop-backs, the kind he’s become used to when defenders expect Henry to run?

The answers to those questions and more will determine just how successful Tannehill will be guiding the Titans’ offense through the rest of the 2021 season.

What we do know: This is his opportunity to change the nagging narrative of the non-believers.