Are Receivers Ready to Do More?

NASHVILLE – Through the first eight games of the season, the Tennessee Titans ran the ball on 47.4 percent of their offensive plays, the fourth-highest figure in the league.

That was hardly unexpected, considering the team funneled its offense through Derrick Henry, the league’s most dominant back.

But it’s hard to imagine the current ratio of run/pass plays will stay the same now that Henry is out indefinitely with a broken foot.

The Titans won’t completely overhaul the offense. As coach Mike Vrabel said Monday “we are going to continue to run the ball with whoever is in there. We will run our offense. I don’t think anybody wants to sit there and drop back and throw it 45 times a game.”

Still, even with the addition of Adrian Peterson, a four-time All-Pro, it’s fair to assume the Titans will attempt more passes than the 33 per game they’ve averaged so far.

Is this receiving corps ready? Here’s how wide receivers coach Rob Moore assessed that situation:

“There are some things that -- even (when Henry was playing) -- that we have to improve on in the wide receiver room, and mainly it’s run blocking that has to improve or at least become more consistent,” Moore said. “So, there’s a bunch of things we’ve got to continue to get better at it, in order to trend in the direction we want to offensively.

“But as far as the unit and what the expectation is, I don’t know that it changes. I think every week we go into the game feeling like we’ve got to carry a pretty big load.”

Here’s a rundown on where each of the receivers stand as the Titans prepare for life without Henry on Sunday night in Los Angeles:

• A.J. Brown – The man is on fire. After a sluggish start, in which he caught just 10 of 25 passes thrown to him – for 130 yards -- over four games, Brown has completely reversed his fortunes. He’s caught 25 of 29 in the last three weeks, totaling 379 yards and a pair of touchdowns. That yardage total is second highest in the NFL during the three-game stretch.

It appears Brown is fully fit and conditioned at this point, after being hampered by a hamstring injury for weeks. He played 67 snaps Sunday against Indianapolis, after playing no more than 42 the previous three weeks.

“I think it all boils down to him being healthy and being in better shape, to handle that volume of things we ask him to do,” Moore said. “I think all those things are starting to come together for him and he’s playing at a high level for us.”

Brown is likely to face an even greater challenge moving forward, as opponents – with no Henry in the lineup -- will likely focus more of their efforts on stopping the third-year receiver.

“A.J. receives a lot of attention anyways,” Vrabel said. “We will see where that goes this week. I think we always have to be prepared and ready for everything.”

• Julio Jones – Wherefore art thou, Julio? That’s the question Titans fans have been asking – if not in those exact words – for much of this season. When Jones sat out Sunday’s game at Indianapolis with a hamstring injury, it marked the third full contest he’s missed this year. In three other games, the 32-year-old Jones played 42 or fewer snaps. Dating back to last year, Jones has missed eight of a possible 14 contests.

He has 17 catches so far this season, one fewer than Henry and less than half Brown’s total of 35.

If ever there was a time for Jones to return to top form, it would be now. If so, he would be able to take some of the defensive attention away from Brown. The good news is that Jones returned to practice Wednesday, even If it was limited due to the hamstring. Whether he plays this Sunday – and what his conditioning status is after being in and out of the lineup this year – remains to be seen.

“That’s all predicated on where he is health-wise and all those other things,” Moore said. “I think in fairness to (Jones), it’s impossible to ask a guy to do certain things if he can’t be available for the game. But in terms of his knowledge of the offense and the understanding of what we’re trying to do philosophically, I think he’s got a great understanding of the offense, a great grasp of it. It’s just a matter of him being able to be healthy enough to be Julio Jones.”

• Chester Rogers – Rogers was a steady contributor over the first four games, catching 12 of 19 targets for 153 yards and a touchdown. It made for a nice story, as Rogers was forced to miss all of 2020 due to an injury. But with Tannehill turning his attention to a healthier Brown over the past three weeks, Rogers has gone quiet. He has two catches on three targets during that stretch, totaling 33 yards while averaging about 26 offensive snaps per game. Also of note: In the last three games that both Brown and Rogers played, Brown has more snaps from the slot – 58 to 45. Rogers has added some spark to the punt return, as his 11.8-yard average is third-best in the league among players with at least 10 returns.

• Nick Westbrook-Ikhine – It seems every time you start to forget about Westbrook-Ikhine, he steps up and contributes. After catching just three passes for 33 yards and zero touchdowns during his rookie year, he already has 14 catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns this season. Eight have gone for first downs.

Coaches regularly praise Westbrook-Ikhine for his blocking prowess and his versatility, as he’s lined up 149 times outside and 96 times in the slot, per Pro Football Focus. And we can’t forget his contributions on special teams, where he’s played 49 percent of the snaps. His impact on many phases of the game increases the value of the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Westbrook-Ikhine and keeps him on the field.

“We all know what Nick Westbrook-[Ikhine] has brought thus far this year for us,” Moore said. “He’s done a great job of being versatile and really doing a lot of the gritty things we asked him to do. He continues to blossom.”

• Marcus Johnson – A training-camp standout, Johnson made a nice debut (following a hamstring injury) in Week 5 when he caught three of five passes thrown his way for 52 yards. But Johnson has made little receiving impact in the last three games. He has caught just one of seven targets for eight yards. So, in four games, Tannehill’s quarterback rating when throwing to Johnson is just 17.1. Johnson’s run-blocking has been solid, but he hasn’t shown the knack of getting open in the passing game like he did during the offseason. And Johnson hasn’t been used much on special teams – only 10 snaps in four games.

• Josh Reynolds – Sunday’s game against the Rams is sure to provoke some bittersweet emotions for Reynolds, who spent the first four seasons of his career there, posting 113 catches for 1,450 yards and nine touchdowns. After a career-best year of 52 catches and 618 yards in 2020, Reynolds left for what he hoped would be even greener pastures, out of the shadow of receivers like Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp among others. Reynolds was effectively the Titans’ number two receiver when he signed here, but the trade for Jones changed that in a big way.

Injuries slowed Reynolds’ progress during the offseason, players like Rogers, Westbrook-Ikhine and Johnson – all of whom had lesser pedigrees – bypassed him on the depth chart. Reynolds appeared ready to make more of an impact after Week 4, when he caught six passes for 59 yards. But he’s only had four more catches since then. Even more surprising, considering his background, he has been inactive for three of eight games this season.

What gives?

“It’s nothing he’s done wrong,” Moore said. “It’s just a matter of those (other receivers) have stepped up and done some good things for us and getting rewarded for it.”

Added Vrabel: “It’s nothing in particular. Our receivers have to block better. We need to see our ability to block, to take care of the guy with the football, play better without the football, continue to fight to get open, keep working and practicing. Those are all things that they are all working on doing.”