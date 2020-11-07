Henry Has Chance to Keep Legendary Pace

Derrick Henry’s ceiling just keeps getting higher.

When you think he can’t possibly accomplish much more to prove how good he is, opportunity arises.

If the Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl running back can pick up 125 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown Sunday against the Chicago Bears, he will put himself in legendary company. It will mark only the 10th time since 1948 that an NFL player registered 900 yards or more and nine rushing touchdowns through eight games.

He would be the first player to accomplish the feat since Seattle’s Shaun Alexander did it in 2005. Before that, just six other players had done it. That list includes Jim Brown (Cleveland Browns, 1958, 1959, 1963), Jim Taylor (Green Bay Packers, 1962), Erik Dickerson (Rams, 1983), Emmitt Smith (Dallas Cowboys, 1995) and Terrell Davis (Denver Broncos, 1997, 1998).

Of the seven players on that list, six of them won the rushing title in those seasons.

Additionally, Henry would be the second player in Oilers/Titans franchise history to reach 900 yards or more through eight games. Chris Johnson last accomplished the feat in 2009, when he had 959 yards though nine games. Johnson went on to win the rushing title that season and set a franchise record with 2,006 yards.

If Henry scores his ninth touchdown of the season on Sunday, he would join Earl Campbell (11 in 1979) and LenDale White (10 in 2008) as the club’s only players to do so in eight games. Campbell won the rushing title in 1979.

All of this, of course, means Henry, the 2019 rushing champion, is on track to do something that has only been done a handful of times in NFL history: win consecutive rushing titles. LaDanian Tomlinson (2006, 2007) was the last to do it.

Off to the best start of his career, Henry leads the league in every major rushing stat besides touchdowns and yards per carry. On 161 attempts, he sits atop the rushing title race with 775 yards and is averaging 110.7 yards per game.

“I continue to do what I’ve always done,” Henry said. “I keep my body in shape and always going to work hard, but a lot of credit goes to my teammates, the guys that are blocking and doing all the dirty work.

“I just have to go out there and do my job, so all my success goes to the O-line, receivers, tight ends, fullbacks blocking, and me just doing my job. I couldn’t do it without those guys, so I'm very appreciative of what they do and me going out there and doing what I do to help this team.”

Henry has rushed for 100 yards or more in four of the Titans’ seven games this season. Dating back to Week 10 of last season, he has run for 100 yards or more in 11 of 16 games including playoffs. He has scored touchdowns in 10 of those games.

If he has 125 yards and a touchdown Sunday, he will be a part of history. And the odds will favor him more than they already do for another rushing title.

“[I admired] all the elite (running backs) that everybody considered the greats, everybody they considered that played at an elite level when they were in the league,” Henry said. “For me to have my name mentioned with those guys is always a blessing.”