Titans' Struggles Have Not Slowed Henry's Pursuit of Another Rushing Title

It was an otherwise ugly performance for the Tennessee Titans, but the same old, same old for Derrick Henry.

In a 31-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Pro Bowl running back did his best to defend his 2019 rushing crown. Henry ran for 112 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and stayed atop this year’s race. It was Henry’s fourth game of 100 rushing yards or more this season (no one else has more than three) and ninth in his last 13 games.

However, things heated up as a few running backs put together solid performances and inched closer.

THE TOP FIVE

Derrick Henry: Henry stands alone in first place with 775 rushing yards this season.

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings: Cook missed one game due to an injury and then the Vikings had their bye. He had some catching up to do in the race, and he had to problem doing it. Cook exploded for 163 yards and three rushing touchdowns on 30 carries to climb into second place. Quite possibly now Henry’s biggest threat, Cook has 652 yards on the season.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs: Edwards-Helaire had a stinker of a game against the New York Jets, but it wasn’t really his fault since the Chiefs and quarterback took to the air in the blowout victory. The rookie running back had six carries for 21 yards. On the season, he has 572 rushing yards.

Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons: For the first time this season, Gurley is in the top five. The veteran has only rushed for 100 yards or more in one game this season (Week 2), but has picked up enough at a steady pace to stay competitive. In fourth place, Gurley has 531 yards on 140 attempts.

Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns: Kareem Hunt has taken advantage of Nick Chubb’s absence. Hunt has moved into fifth place with 529 rushing yards on 115 attempts. However, he will likely need to string together a few 100-yard performances to stay among the top. Hunt has not registered any more than 76 rushing yards in a single game this season. Chubb is expected to return to Cleveland’s lineup soon.

Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jones is tied with Hunt. He has 529 yards on the season after posting 23 yards on seven carries on Monday night against the New York Giants. However, his playing time decreased drastically in the game as Leonard Fournette received most carries. Jones could slip in the race if that trend continues.

OUTSIDE THE TOP 5

Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas Raiders), Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys), Kenyan Drake (Arizona Cardinals), James Conner (Pittsburgh Steelers) and James Robinson (Jacksonville Jaguars).

NEXT FOR HENRY

The Chicago Bears have a relatively solid defense, but against the run it is near the middle of the pack. The Bears are giving up exactly 120 yards per game this season to opposing rushers. It could be a big week for Henry, but the Bears defensive front and linebackers, headlined by Pro Bowl outside linebacker Kahlil Mack, won’t make anything easy.