Wednesday Injury Report: O-Line Ailing ... As Usual

Three of the Tennessee Titans' five starters on the offensive front continue to deal with health issues.

NASHVILLE – Spots on the offensive line are not for the fragile.

As has been the case in recent weeks, three-fifths of the Tennessee Titans’ starters on the offensive line were listed on the official NFL injury report Wednesday. Two of them, left guard Rodger Saffold and right tackle Dennis Kelly, sat out the day’s entire workout. The other, center Ben Jones, was a limited participant.

Based on recent history, the likelihood that any – or even one of them – will be sidelined for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium is slim.

“Whatever it takes to get me ready for Sunday,” Jones said. “Whatever the doctors, trainers and head coach decide on, whatever’s best for this team to make us win, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Between them, Saffold, Kelly and Jones have a combined 38 out of a possible 39 starts this season.

Saffold is the only one who missed a game. He sat out the Nov. 22 victory at Baltimore because of an ankle injury but has failed to finish several other games. His latest issue is with a toe.

Jones missed every practice prior to the contest with the Ravens but played all but one snap that day. He has missed just one game in his career.

As recently as last week, Kelly missed more practice time than he got but still managed to make it on the field for Sunday’s triumph at Jacksonville.

“Nobody's 100 percent at this time of the year, coach Mike Vrabel said. “… Those guys seem to do whatever it is it takes to get to the game. Their teammates appreciate it and respect it and obviously the coaching staff and the organization appreciates and respects it.”

The complete Titans-Lions injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: T Dennis Kelly (knee), G Rodger Saffold (toe), DT Jeffery Simmons (knee), TE Geoff Swaim (ankle) and S Kenny Vaccaro (illness). Limited participation: WR A.J. Brown (ankle), CB Kristian Fulton (knee), CB Adoreé Jackson (knee) and C Ben Jones (knee).

DETROIT

Did not practice: LB/FB Jason Cabinda (illness), OL Tyrell Crosby (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), DL Da’Shawn Hand (ankle), C Frank Ragnow (throat), CB Darryl Roberts (hip) and QB Matthew Stafford (rib/right thumb). Limited participation: DT John Penisini (shoulder), RB Adrian Peterson (forearm) and S Tracy Walker (shoulder). Full participation: DE Austin Bryant (thigh) and S C.J. Moore (ankle).