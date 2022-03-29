Six Draft Prospects Who Have Visited Titans

As next month’s NFL Draft draws, more information becomes available about which prospects – and which positions – are of particular interest to the Tennessee Titans.

It’s always revealing to see which prospects general manager Jon Robinson and his staff bring to their facility for interviews, meetings and medical evaluations.

NFL teams are only allowed 30 such visits, not including local prospects. Thus, they aren’t likely to use them on fringe prospects or on positions at which a team already feels satisfied.

So, who looks like they’ll be visiting St. Thomas Sports Park prior to the draft?

There is no official list, of course, but we’ve seen reports of at least six players scheduled to meet with the Titans: three tight ends, two wide receivers and one offensive tackle.

Here are some more specifics:

Colorado State TE Trey McBride (visit reported by NFL Draft Network’s Justin Melo)

The 6-foot-4, 246-pound McBride won the Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end last season after catching 90 passes for 1,121 yards (12.5-yard average) and one touchdown. He had a prolific four-year career with the Rams, posting 164 catches for 2,100 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He can get open downfield. But can he block?

“Our team was a run-first team,” McBride said at the NFL scouting combine earlier this month. “So, to get those catches and things like that I had to put my head down and block and I, you know, I think I'm a tougher physical guy.

“I think I'm a tremendous run blocker guy who can do it all. But that's what we did first. That's how I got on the field early on in my career. So that's the only really thing I know. I think, you know, being tough, physical and gritty in the run game is important and something that I love to do.”

Washington TE Cade Otton (visit reported by NFL Draft Network’s Justin Melo)

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Otton wasn’t the focal point of the offense like McBride was at Colorado State. In 31 games over four years, Otton had 91 catches for 1,026 yards (11.3-yard average) and nine touchdowns.

He’s considered a dependable receiver who can create yards after the catch, a player who might have been underutilized at Washington. But Otton gets high marks for his run-blocking ability, which is not as common a skill at the position as it was years ago. He feels like he’d be very comfortable in the Titans’ scheme.

“I think (the Titans) would be a great fit,” Otton said at the combine. “I love what they do on offense as far as running the ball. Obviously, they’ve got a great running back and they do a lot of wide zone and play action off of that. That’s something I love to do is just blocking on the frontside of runs, and play-action passes are a good opportunity for a tight end to get the ball down the field, so I would relish the opportunity to be in that offense.”

Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer (visit reported by Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson)

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Wydermyer racked up some good receiving numbers in 34 games with the Aggies, catching 118 passes for 1.468 yards (12.4-yard average) and 16 touchdowns. He was a finalist for the Mackey Award.

Wydermyer earns praise for his route-running ability, his ability to grab contested catches and his ability to win on routes in the red zone. But he has not impressed as a run blocker, which is something of high importance to the Titans, and there are also concerns that he didn’t improve much during three seasons at Texas A&M. He didn’t help himself by running a 5.03 40-yard dash at Texas A&M’s recent pro day.

Arkansas WR Treylon Burks (visit reported by Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed)

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Burks draws a lot of comparisons to A.J. Brown. Both are powerfully built receivers and are exceptionally dangerous after catching the ball.

“There is some comparison to that, just in body structure, how big we are, how fast we are,” Burks said at the combine. “I’ve watched him a lot.”

Burks had a great 12-game season in 2021, catching 66 passes for 1,104 yards (16.4-yard average) and 11 touchdowns. He added 14 carries for 112 yards (eight-yard average) and a touchdown.

Everything about Burks from a college production standpoint screams star. Against Alabama, for example, Burks caught eight passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns. But his testing may be a cause for some concern, as Burks ran a 4.55 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine and posted a vertical of 33 inches.

Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore (visit reported by ESPN’s Turron Davenport)

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Moore racked up ridiculous numbers against primarily Mid-American Conference competition last season, catching 95 passes for 1,292 yards (13.6-yard average) and 10 touchdowns.

Moore looks like a great prospect at the slot position. He’s exceptionally shifty; forced 26 missed tackles last year (tops in the country, per Pro Football Focus); and adds a vertical element, evidenced by the 4.41 time he posted in the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. The concerns are his size/catch radius, and the fact he’s still got some development ahead of him as a route runner – especially downfield.

Ohio St. T Nicholas Petit-Frere (visit reported by “The Roar” podcast)

The 6-foot-5, 316-pound Petit-Frere would be an unlikely first-round pick, but might be a consideration if the Titans moved back into the second round. He might be available in the third round as well.

Petit-Frere’s assets are his size, strength and athleticism, all of which he uses especially well on the move while run-blocking. The scouting report isn’t as kind to Petit-Frere in the pass-blocking department, as his technique and hand placement were often cited as problematic. But Petit-Frere is also considered a bit raw, so there could be a strong upside if and when everything comes together.