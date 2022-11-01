What Have Five-Game Win Streaks Meant to Previous Titans Teams?

NASHVILLE – Five-game win streaks don’t come every season. Not for the Tennessee Titans, at least.

Their current run of five triumphs, the most recent by a 17-10 score at Houston, put them in firm control of the AFC South and positioned them among the best teams in the AFC as the race for playoff seeding begins to take shape.

After losses in Weeks 1 and 2, the Titans have surged to No. 2 in the AFC and have taken firm control of the AFC South. Their point total has steadily declined along the way, from 24 in the first two to 21 to 19 to 17. Not coincidentally, the opponents’ points totals have trended in the same direction, from 22 to 17 (twice) and then 10 (twice). None of the wins have come against teams that currently have winning records, but two have been against Indianapolis, which effectively has waived the white flag with some of the personnel decisions it has made since.

It is the 10th time during the Titans era (1999-present), the third time under coach Mike Vrabel, this team has won at least five in a row during a season. Typically, such a streak is an indicator that the season will extend into the playoffs.

A look at the Titans’ win streaks of five games or more since 1999:

10 GAMES

• 2008: After a season-opening win over Jacksonville, Kerry Collins replaced Vince Young at quarterback and led a workmanlike team that did not lose until late November. Four of the first 10 wins were by seven points or fewer, and two were by 21 points or more. Only one opponent during this stretch scored more than 17 points. That was the Indianapolis Colts, who went down 31-21 as Tennessee improved to 7-0. By the end of the streak, the Titans were 4-0 against the division and 3-0 against the NFC North. Final record: 13-3. Playoff seeding: No. 1 in the AFC. Postseason: One-and-done courtesy of a 13-10 loss at Baltimore in the divisional round.

8 GAMES

• 2000: After they dropped their opener at Buffalo, the Titans did not lose again until mid-November. The run started with back-to-back three-point triumphs (vs. Kansas City, at Pittsburgh) and concluded with a 9-7 triumph in a slugfest with Pittsburgh at Nissan Stadium. Five of the victories were against division opponents (Pittsburgh twice, Baltimore, Jacksonville and Cincinnati once). The biggest wins were by 14 points, 28-14 over the New York Giants and 27-13 over the Jaguars. Final record: 13-3. Playoff seeding: No. 1 in the AFC. Postseason: One-and-done courtesy of a 24-10 loss to the Ravens in the divisional round.

6 GAMES

• 2003: Led by co-MVP Steve McNair, these Titans roared through most of October and all of November. The first four wins in this streak were by 20 points or more, and five of the six included 30-plus points from the offense. This one included two wins over NFC opponents (Carolina and Atlanta). The bye week fell right in the middle of the streak, and the first three wins included one over Jacksonville (30-17) as did the second three (10-3). Final record: 12-4. Playoff seeding: No. 5 in the AFC (wild card). Postseason: After a 20-17 upset victory at Baltimore, the run ended with a 17-14 loss in frigid conditions at New England in the divisional round.

• 2006: This team was left for dead after it lost its first five and seven of the first nine games. Yet with this run, the Titans entered the final week of the regular season with a winning record (8-7) and a chance to make the playoffs. Led by quarterback Vince Young, the run began with back-to-back victories over NFC East opponents (Philadelphia, New York Giants). Then came one win each over each of their division rivals and ended with a one-point triumph at Buffalo (30-29). The biggest win was the first, 31-13 over the Eagles. All of the others were by seven or fewer. Final record: 8-8. Playoff seeding: None. Postseason: None.

• 2021: After a 2-2 start, the offense took flight and scored between 23 and 37 points in each of the next six games. The defense gave up as little as three (Kansas City) and as many as 31 (Buffalo and Indianapolis). The average margin of victory during this streak was 10.3 points, but but three of the games were decided by three points or fewer. Not once did the Titans win two in a row by comfortable margins during this run, which included a 28-16 romp over the eventual Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams as well as back-to-back victories over the eventual Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in the AFC (Buffalo and Kansas City). Final record: 12-5. Playoff seeding: No. 1 in the AFC. Postseason: One-and-done courtesy of a 19-16 loss to Cincinnati in the divisional round.

5 GAMES

• 2002 (Weeks 7-11): The Titans rebounded from a 1-4 start and won 10 of their final 11. The first five wins included two victories over division rivals in the newly created AFC South (Indianapolis and Houston) and three of their former rivals from the now-defunct AFC Central (Jacksonville, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh). All five were by six points or more and included two of the three games in which Tennessee scored 30 points or more that season (30-24 over the Bengals and 31-23 over the Steelers).

• 2002 (Weeks 13-17): Jeff Fisher’s team rolled into the playoffs with five straight victories capped by road wins at Jacksonville (28-10) and Houston (13-3). After the three-point win over the New York Giants (32-29), the average winning margin for the final four was 13.8 points. Final record: 11-5. Playoff seeding: No. 2 in the AFC. Postseason: A 34-31 overtime victory over Pittsburgh in the divisional round led to a rematch with conference championship showdown with Oakland, which routed Tennessee 52-25 in Week 4. This time the Raiders won 41-24.

• 2009: The season started in disastrous fashion – six straight losses capped by a 59-0 defeat at New England, which led into the bye. Vince Young replaced Kerry Collins at quarterback and the Titans immediately won five straight beginning with a 30-13 victory at Jacksonville (the Titans scored a total of 26 points in the previous three games). The last three opponents each scored exactly 17 points. First was a 41-17 rout of Buffalo. Then came matching 20-17 triumphs over Houston and Arizona. The Titans eventually got to .500 later in the season but never had a winning record. Final record: 8-8. Playoff seeding: None. Postseason: None.

• 2020: Amid uncertainty and a certain amount of chaos and in empty stadiums due to COVID-19, the Titans were one of the last two teams without a loss. The first three were by a combined six points. The next two were a 42-16 rout of Buffalo and a 43-36 thriller with Houston five days apart (the Buffalo game was shuffled to Tuesday because of COVID-related issues). The streak ended with a loss to Pittsburgh, the only other unbeaten team at the time. After that, were three more games with 40-plus points but no more than two wins in a row. Final record: 11-5. Playoff seeding: No. 4 in the AFC. Postseason: One-and-done courtesy of a 30-13 loss to Baltimore in the wild card round.