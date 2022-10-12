Five Positive Signs, Five Negative Ones Through Five Games

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans are a bit of a head-scratcher as they head into their bye weekend.

A look at many of the NFL’s most basic stats suggests this team is experiencing all kinds of difficulties and is likely closer to the bottom of the league than the top.

Yet after losing their first two games, the Titans (3-2) have won three in a row – the longest active winning streak in the AFC – and are alone in first place in the AFC South.

How do we balance out what we’ve seen of the Titans so far?

Here are five things that have gone well and five things that need improvement when the team returns to action on Oct. 23 against Indianapolis:

WHAT’S GOING WELL

• Punching it in – The offense hasn't moved the ball down the field consistently, but once inside the 20-yard line, it has care of business like nobody else in the league. When the Titans scored a red-zone touchdown against the Commanders last Sunday, it marked the ninth straight time they’d converted a red-zone possession into six points. They’ve gone 10-for-11 producing touchdowns in the red zone this season, a 91 percent success rate that ranks first in the NFL. No other NFL team is above 80 percent in the red zone.

• Henry trending up – Running back Derrick Henry is trending in the right direction. In his first two games, the two-time NFL rushing champion carried 34 times for 107 yards, averaging just 3.2 yards per attempt. Only one of those runs went for 10 or more yards, and Henry forced a combined four missed tackles in the first two games, per Pro Football Focus.

But he’s been a much better back the last three games with 71 rushes for 301 yards (4.3-yard average). Henry has 10 rushes of 10-plus yards and has forced a combined 15 missed tackles during that stretch. And what about his emergence in the passing game? After zero catches in the first two weeks, Henry has 10 receptions for 121 yards in the last three games. To put that total in perspective, Henry has never had more than 19 catches in an entire season.

• Early points – Perhaps overshadowed by the second-half struggles is the fact the team has gotten out of the gate far better than it did a year ago. In 2021, the Titans scored a total of 61 points in the first quarter. Through four games this season, they already have 42 points in the first quarter – good for a league-high average of 8.4. The situation is similar on opening drives. In 2021, the Titans scored just four times on their first possession. This year, they scored on their first drives in each of their first four games, the first NFL team to do so since the Patriots in 2011.

• Rookie contributions – After some notable whiffs in the draft classes of 2020 and 2021, this year's group is off to a strong start. Cornerback Roger McCreary, the second-round pick, has stepped straight into the starting lineup and held up well while playing nearly every defensive snap. Nicholas Petit-Frere, a third-round pick, wasn’t necessarily expected to be an immediate starter but won the right tackle job in training camp. He’s been better in the running game than the passing game, but he has yet to surrender a sack, per Pro Football Focus. Wide receiver Treylon Burks (10 catches), wide receiver Kyle Philips (seven catches), tight end Chig Okonkwo (touchdown catch) and running back Hassan Haskins (25-yard avg. on kick returns) have all made important contributions as well.

• Critical-down defense – On third downs, the Titans have allowed just 16 conversions in 59 attempts, a 27.1 percent success rate that is tops in the league. In the red zone, the Titans have surrendered nine touchdowns on 18 opposing possessions, a 50 percent success rate that’s tied for ninth in the league. Tennessee posted a game-clinching red-zone stop last Sunday against the Commanders, one week after holding Indianapolis to two touchdowns in six red-zone possessions. (And, yes, we acknowledge that fourth downs are a different story, as the Titans have allowed seven conversions on nine attempts, worst in the NFL).

WHAT NEEDS TO IMPROVE

• Limiting Explosive Plays – The Commanders had a big-play field day against the Titans last Sunday, completing four passes of 30 yards or more. But the Titans have actually been giving up those plays with far too much regularity all season. They’ve already surrendered 15 plays of 30-plus yards in five games, compared to 24 such plays during the entire 2021 season. The Titans have limited the playing time of cornerback Caleb Farley, but opposing offenses have still victimized him. He’s allowed an average of 22.7 yards – and two touchdowns – on nine receptions when targeted this season, per Pro Football Focus.

• Better Pass Protection – Pass protection was a pleasant surprise through three weeks. Despite changes from last year’s starting five – including the loss of starting left tackle Taylor Lewan on the first play of Week 2 – the Titans allowed four sacks in the first three games. But the line has leaked the last two weeks, allowing a combined eight sacks to the Colts and Commanders. Left tackle Dennis Daley has allowed 16 pressures this season, tied for fourth-highest in the league among tackles, per PFF. His PFF pass-block grade is 32.9, and Petit-Frere’s is 43.9.

• Second-Half Wake-Up Calls – This is not exactly breaking news, but the Titans have been awful in the second half of games this season, outscored 71-14 over 10 third and fourth quarters. The Titans have yet to score in the fourth quarter this season. Those are some mind-blowing numbers. At least credit the defense for coming up with some big plays in the second half this season – denying the Raiders a critical two-point conversion attempt, stifling three straight Indianapolis drives and intercepting Washington’s Carson Wentz at the goal line. Offensively, however, it’s been a disaster.

• Contributions from 2021 draft class – As referenced above, the 2022 draft class looks like a promising one. But the Titans really need more from the 2021 group moving forward. We touched on the struggles of Farley, the first-round pick. In addition, second-round selection Dillon Radunz has fallen from projected starting tackle to reserve guard. Edge rusher Rashad Weaver, a 2021 fourth-round pick, has made a significant impact this season with his team-high four sacks. But injuries have limited contributions from linebacker Monty Rice, cornerback Elijah Molden and wide receiver Racey McMath. Wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick remains on the practice squad despite the fact the Titans are thin at his position.

• Big-Chunk Plays – The Titans might be able to solve some of their second-half scoring issues with the help of some occasional big plays – like the 61-yard bomb to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in the first half against Washington last Sunday. Henry will likely account for some breakaway runs as the season goes on, but through five games, his longest run is 24 yards. That’s the only Titans run of 20-plus yards this season, which ranks Tennessee tied for 28th in the league. Through the air, the Titans have posted just five plays of 25-plus yards – which leaves them tied for 29th in the league with Chicago and Arizona. Granted, it can be difficult for long routes to develop when the pass protection isn’t good.