Two More DBs Join New York Giants

Josh Kalu, Chris Milton follow Adoreé Jackson and Logan Ryan to one of the most storied NFL franchises.
The New York Giants have apparently become the pipeline for former Tennessee Titans defensive backs.

The Giants announced on Tuesday night that they signed cornerbacks Chris Milton and Joshua Kalu. The pair joins two of their former Titans teammates, cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson and Logan Ryan, with the team. Jackson signed a lucrative 3-year deal with the Giants last week, while Ryan was signed just before the 2020 season began.

An undrafted free agent by way of Georgia Tech in 2016, Milton spent each of the past two seasons with the Titans – primarily as a special teams performer – after having played his first three NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder played in 20 games with the Titans, including 14 of them this past season. He recorded eight tackles on special teams and did not log a pass defended or interception in those appearances.

In all, he’s played in 55 career games (one start) and has registered 36 tackles, two passes defended and two fumble recoveries.

Likewise, Kalu has earned his NFL stripes as a special teams contributor. He will forever be remembered by Titans fans for blocking the Kansas City Chiefs' game-tying field goal attempt as time expired in a 35-32 Week 10 victory at Nissan Stadium in 2019. That play is among the franchise’s most memorable in recent history.

Signed by the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2018, Kalu played in 28 games over three seasons with the team. In limited defensive snaps, the 6-foot, 203-pounder recorded 26 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass defended.

Tennessee Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) takes a moment in the end zone after the 42-16 win over the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
