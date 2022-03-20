Skip to main content
Pro Bowl Prepped Saffold for Move to Buffalo

Pro Bowl Prepped Saffold for Move to Buffalo

His first appearance in the annual NFL showcase paired the veteran left guard with his new left tackle, Dion Dawkins.

Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

His first appearance in the annual NFL showcase paired the veteran left guard with his new left tackle, Dion Dawkins.

Rodger Saffold’s first Pro Bowl appearance – in his 12th NFL season – was a major step forward in his career.

It also helped point him in a new professional direction.

Days after the Tennessee Titans released him in a move to create much-needed salary-cap space, Saffold signed a one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Buffalo Bills. The deal reunited him with left tackle Dion Dawkins, alongside whom he played and practiced as a member of the AFC’s Pro Bowl team back in early February. Saffold played 47 snaps on offense that day, third most on the AFC side, and logged 40 plays, second among the team’s tackles.

"Actually, me and Dawkins played together at the Pro Bowl and developed a pretty good relationship out there and I'm hoping to continue that," Saffold said, via Buffalo’s team website after he signed the deal. "I know that we'll play for one another.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dawkins is a five-year veteran who has missed one game in his career and has started 74 of the 80 contests in which he has played. A second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, his Pro Bowl appearance also was his first.

The Bills also re-signed center Mitch Morse, their starting center for the past three years and a seven-year veteran, to play on the other side of Saffold.

“I know of (Morse),” Saffold said. “I know that he's super athletic, a vet. I love being able to pick people's brains and see the way that they think and see how we can help each other to play better. Playing in the phone booth between those two is definitely going to put me in a position to be successful."

Saffold said that several teams expressed interest in signing him during the brief period he was available. The fit he envisions on the Bills’ offensive line and the fact that Buffalo has made four playoff appearances in five years, won two straight division titles and reached the AFC Championship game (2020) mace it an easy decision for him.

"I do really well and communicate with other guys on offense a lot," Saffold said. "I kind of like the hard work that was instilled in me and that's kind of what I expect out of my teammates. The one thing that I think I do is make a lot of people around me better. I'm hoping I can do that with this group of guys.

“… This is a complete football team. I love the environment that's around this team. So, I'm excited to bring some of this experience over here and try to help us move forward."

In This Article (2)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

A general overall view as Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (2) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20.
GM Report

Veteran WR Added in Trade with Super Bowl Champs

By David Boclair20 hours ago
Tennessee Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard (40) warms up before the start of their game against the 49ers at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Hilliard Returns to Backfield

By David BoclairMar 19, 2022
Tennessee Titans kicker Randy Bullock (14) reacts after kicking an extra point to tie the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Titans Stick With Bullock at Kicker

By David BoclairMar 19, 2022
Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones (60) runs through the smoke as he is introduced before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Ben Jones Thought he 'Might Have to Leave'

By John GlennonMar 18, 2022
Tennessee Titans cornerback Buster Skrine (38) warms before facing the Jaguars at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Two of Last Season's Late Additions Return for 2022

By David BoclairMar 18, 2022
Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium.
GM Report

Two-Time Pro Bowl TE Agrees to One-Year Deal

By David BoclairMar 18, 2022
San Francisco 49ers running back Trenton Cannon (49) before the start of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Levi's Stadium.
GM Report

Titans Sign New Running Back/Returner

By David BoclairMar 18, 2022
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) stretches before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Cunningham Reworks Contract

By John GlennonMar 17, 2022