One of NFL's Best Offenses Wants to See More of Tajaé Sharpe

Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver returns to the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent the latter part of 2020 on that team's practice squad.
Tajaé Sharpe will get more time to work with one of the NFL’s premier quarterbacks.

The Kansas City Chiefs plan to re-sign the former Tennessee Titans wide receiver, according to an NFL Network report on Monday.

Sharpe joined the Chiefs last December as a member of their practice squad following an inconsequential stint with the Minnesota Vikings. He never made it on to Kansas City’s active roster or appeared in a game for the two-time AFC champions whose season ended with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

The 26-year-old now will have a full offseason to work with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and to work himself into the Chiefs’ offense, which led the NFL in total yards and passing yards and was sixth in scoring last season. For all of that success, though, Kansas City was 14th in the league in red zone success rate and tied for 22nd in goal-to-go success rate.

At 6-foot-2, 194 pounds, Sharpe is a big body with a history of production near the goal line. In 2019, his final season with Tennessee, he scored touchdowns on all three passes thrown to him when the line of scrimmage was the opponent’s 10 or closer and finished second on the team with four total touchdown receptions. For his career, his catch percentage on plays from the 10 and in is 66.7, well above his overall 54.8 percent catch rate.

Sharpe, a fifth-round pick in 2016, has 92 receptions for 1,167 yards with eight touchdowns – all in four years with the Titans. He set career-highs with 41 receptions for 522 yards as a rookie, with missed all of 2017 with an injury and then saw his role decrease over the next two seasons.

A free agent in 2020, he signed a one-year, $1 million free-agent deal with Minnesota early in the offseason but played in just four games. He was targeted three times and did not have a reception before he was released.

