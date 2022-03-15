Skip to main content
Player(s)
Bud Dupree, Harold Landry III
Team(s)
Tennessee Titans

One High-Priced Pass Rush

Only one NFL team has more money invested in two edge rushers than the Titans do in Bud Dupree and Harold Landry.

NASHVILLE – In re-signing outside linebacker Harold Landry to a five-year contract last week, the Tennessee Titans ensured that one of the most important pieces of a much-improved defense will remain in place.

The deal also creates high expectations for Landry in combination with Bud Dupree.

That’s because the Titans now have the second-priciest pair of edge rushers in the NFL, whether that’s judged by overall contract value amount or average per year.

Landry’s total contract is valued at $87.5 million, the ninth-largest total among edge rushers, per overthecap.com. Dupree’s $82.5 million contract is the 12th-largest among edge rushers.

Only one other team, the Los Angeles Chargers, has two edge rushers with contracts ranked in the top 20 at the position. Recently acquired Khalil Mack’s $141 million contract tops all edge rushers, and teammate Joey Bosa is right behind him at $135 million.

The scenario is similar when comparing average yearly contract values for edge rushers.

Landry’s $17.5 million average ranks tied for ninth among edge rushers, per overthecap.com, while Dupree’s $16.5 million average ranks tied for 13th. Once again, the Chargers are the only other team with two edge rushers among the top 20 in average yearly value. Bosa is second at an average of $27 million, while Mack is tied for fourth at $23.5 million.

Both Landry and Dupree have had productive careers to date.





The 29-year-old Dupree has totaled 42.5 sacks and 56 tackles for loss during his seven-year career. He was limited to three sacks and two tackles for loss in 11 games last season, his first since undergoing ACL surgery. Dupree acknowledged during the season that he returned too quickly and pushed too hard following the surgery, because he was eager to live up to expectations following the five-year deal he signed as a free agent.

The 25-year-old Landry, a second-round draft pick of the Titans in 2018, has recorded 31 sacks and 41 tackles for loss in four seasons. He had a career year in 2021, totaling 12 sacks and 74 tackles. Landry added six tackles and 1.5 sacks in the Titans’ playoff loss to the Bengals.

Will Landry’s new contract carry weighty expectations?

“This contract says that they believe in me,” Landry said last week. “… I’m just extremely grateful and thankful for all of this. There’s a lot going on in this world, and for this to be happening in my life right now, I’m just so thankful.”

Dupree’s salary-cap hit in 2022 is $19.2 million, far higher than Landry’s $5.1 million.

But the edge rushers will both count heavily against the cap in coming years.

In 2023, Dupree ($20.3 million) and Landry ($18.8 million) will count a combined $39.1 million against the cap, and in 2024, the figure rises to a combined $40.3 million – Landry at $21.1 million and Dupree at $19.2 million.

The Titans will be looking to reap big rewards from two of the bigger edge-rusher contracts in the game.

“It’s not every day you’re signing deals like this,” Landry said. “It’s just such an unbelievable feeling … I look at (the contract numbers) and I’m like, `Damn.’ All I can do is just thank God.”

