Wednesday Injury Report: Four Ruled Out for Colts Game

NASHVILLE –Adam Humphries will miss a second straight game due to a concussion.

The veteran wide receiver was one of four players the Tennessee Titans ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.

Also unavailable are tight end MyCole Pruitt, cornerback Adoreé Jackson and safety Dane Cruikshank. Jackson was added to the injury report Wednesday after he was returned to the active roster for the first time since the start of the regular season. Cruikshank was placed on injured reserve and will not play again this season.

Humphries had three catches for 12 yards in two games against the Colts last season. The last of those receptions, Dec. 1 at Indianapolis, resulted in a sprained ankle that caused him to miss the remainder of the regular season and the first two playoff games.

He sustained the concussion in the Nov. 1 loss at Cincinnati and has been in the NFL’s concussion protocol since, which means he has been unable to practice or play. He also missed one game earlier in the season because he was on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Humphries is currently fifth on the team with 22 receptions for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

On a positive note for Tennessee, outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and guard Rodger Saffold were full participants for the second straight day. Clowney missed last Sunday’s game against Chicago with a knee injury, and Saffold was knocked out of that contest with a shoulder injury.

The complete Titans-Colts injury report for Tuesday:

TENNESSEE

Thursday status

Out: WR Adam Humphries (concussion), CB Adoreé Jackson (knee) and TE MyCole Pruitt (knee/ankle).

Others

Full participation: WR A.J. Brown (knee), OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee/illness), T Dennis Kelly (knee), CB Chris Milton (hamstring) and G Rodger Saffold (shoulder). Injured reserve: S Dane Cruikshank (groin).

INDIANAPOLIS

Thursday status

Out: TE Jack Doyle (concussion). Questionable: TE Mo Allie-Cox (knee).

Others

Limited Participation: Full participation: WR T.Y. Hilton (groin).