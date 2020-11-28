Know the Foe: Five Questions About the Indianapolis Colts

Memories of a 34-17 loss the last time the Tennessee Titans played the Indianapolis Colts are relatively fresh.

After all, the game took place two weeks ago. It cost the Titans sole possession of first place in the AFC South and increased the importance of their rematch, which will take place Sunday at Indianapolis. The winner of this one will have a one-game lead in the division. If that is the Colts, they also will clinch the head-to-head tiebreaker.

You never can know too much, so to better prepare for Sunday we asked Phillip B. Wilson of AllColts (part of the SI.com NFL community) five questions about the Colts and this week’s game.

1. At 38 years old and in his 17th NFL season, where has Philip Rivers made the biggest difference for Indianapolis’ offense?

The Colts like to refer to him as "Uncle Phil" because of his wisdom, confidence, and trash-talking nature. Some fans will never accept Rivers because they can't forget awful interceptions in losses, but back-to-back wins over quality teams have shown how he can be efficient, spread it around to several targets, make immediate reads and unload quickly, and not attempt the risky passes that prompt heads to shake. He doesn't have the arm strength of a few years ago, but the guy seems to have found a rhythm with head coach Frank Reich's playcalling, and it's come together at an ideal time during the most challenging four-game stretch of the schedule. Reich and others have repeated Rivers' analogy that it's a 16-game prize fight, each round equally important, then move on to the next round regardless of the result. The Colts should be confident after wins over the Titans and Packers, but Rivers and others insist they're not riding any wave of momentum because it's all about focusing on the next round of the fight. It's fair to say that Rivers has been a coach on the field so far. He's not flawless by any means, but he's been solid lately and landed some solid punches.

2. Safety Julian Blackmon has been mentioned increasingly as a candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year. What has he done to put himself in that conversation?

Some said Blackmon was a reach as a third-round draft pick. GM Chris Ballard suggested that the rookie might not be on a field until October because he underwent ACL knee surgery in December. When the Colts lost safety Malik Hooker in Week 2, it was a surprise to see Blackmon make his NFL debut the next week. So if he didn't get noticed either way, that would be a good thing. Just don't screw it up and learn on the fly, right? But Blackmon immediately displayed a keen instinct for reacting to situations to make timely plays. He broke up a couple of passes which would have been receptions if not for his arrival with a nasty hit. He tipped another pass into an interception against the Vikings. He got his first career interception at Chicago. He sealed a close win over Cincinnati with his first career interception on a Joe Burrow throw in Colts territory. Titans fans might recall Blackmon blitzing outside and bringing down Derrick Henry for a loss. And the play Blackmon made on Sunday against Green Bay just two plays into overtime was probably his best. He split a double-team block on a wide-receiver screen to force the fumble that DeForest Buckner recovered and set up the Colts' game-winning field goal. The fact that he's been mentioned as a top defensive rookie sure didn't seem remotely possible. But he said this week that he wrote "Defensive Rookie of the Year" on his playbook before he made his debut. With or without the honor, there's no question he's been the biggest surprise on this defense in 2020.

3. Nyheim Hines had a big game in Nashville two weeks ago. How unusual was that performance for someone whose name is not the first to come to mind when thinking of the Colts’ offense?

Hines is a nightmare for NFL fantasy owners because he gets a lot of touches one week, then hardly anything the next. His 70 yards and one TD rushing against the Titans were a bit of a surprise because he's a speed back who usually struggles to get free on rushes. But as a third-down back who is effective in space, his leaping TD reception against the Titans is what is expected because he can be so elusive. Hines has three multi-score games this year, so while he's not a household name, it's more puzzling when he doesn't get enough touches. His career-high 115 total yards against the Titans on his 24th birthday was a breakout game. But against the Packers, he rushed for 2 yards on six carries, had three receptions for 31 yards, and had a two-point conversion rush. What's next? Who knows? But he's a change-of-pace back that demands attention each week.

4. The Colts are third in the NFL with 12 interceptions, and eight different players have at least one. How have they managed that at a time when passing attacks are more sophisticated than ever?

A defensive line with DeForest Buckner playing the three-technique tackle position is vastly improved. Buckner typically demands attention, which frees up others to get pressure on quarterbacks, but he is out this week due to a positive COVID-19 test. The Colts are hot and cold in terms of sacks, but they usually get enough pressure to speed up a quarterback's timing. The ball comes out more quickly than a passer wants, and that raises the likelihood of a mistake. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes has been a decent addition, not the struggling player from the end of his Vikings tenure, but a reliable cover guy. Second-year cornerback Rock Ya-Sin has also improved from a much-penalized rookie year. He's taken just penalties. Rhodes and two others in the secondary have returned interceptions for scores. The Colts secondary was thought to be a weak spot entering this season. There are still some communication breakdowns and sloppy play at times, but that D-line and fast linebackers led by Darius Leonard typically make the job easier for the guys on the back end.

5. What is your prediction for this game?

After picking against the Colts the past two weeks -- yes, the Titans let me down in that Thursday night game -- it's difficult to stick with that trend. For the season, the picks on Colts games are the same as the team's record, 7-3. While the Titans have the same record, this seems like more of a must-win for them, if anyone believes in such a term. The Titans can't lose and fall behind by one game as well as being swept in the head-to-head tiebreaker. But it's fair to suggest the Colts could still catch the Titans should the home team lose and fall one game behind. The Colts will have trouble stopping Henry. The hunch is Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will play better this time. But the Colts have shown resolve in coming back from halftime deficits in each of these last two games. And it's also a given that the Colts have a stronger defense. The expectation is for a closer game. Prediction: Colts 23, Titans 20.